Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has added three more charges to a Dobson man facing several counts over the next month and a half.

Tony Jeffery Phillips, 44, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served warrants Jan. 7 on charges of second-degree trespassing, larceny, felony larceny and assault on a female, all dated in the past three weeks. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.

He already has a Jan. 18 court date for felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking in, and possession of stolen goods.

He has a Jan. 22 court appearance for counts of possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic-violence order, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

He has a Feb. 7 date for a charge of possession of stolen property.

On Feb. 21 he is wanted in Yadkin County to face counts of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen property from a construction site.

On March 1 he faces another felony larceny charge back in Surry County.

In other arrest reports:

• Donald Gray Hawks, 55, of Cranberry Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 4 for failure to appear in court Dec. 8. He was released on a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.

• Chas N. Chilton, 39, of Nursery Lane, Ararat, was served a criminal summons Jan. 5 on a charge of passing a worthless check, dated Oct. 1. The complainant is listed as Walters Tire & Battery, Dobson. He was given a Feb. 2 court date.

• Charles Zackery Floyd, 27, of Beachnut Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 on a charge of non-support of a child in Stokes County. The complainant is Forsyth County Child Support, of Winston-Salem. He was given a $2,116.67 cash bond and a Jan. 18 court date.

• Jeffery Dean Ray Jr., 26, of West Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 on a charge of nonsupport, dated May 22. He was given a $1,200 secured bond and a Jan. 11 court date.

• Sallie Michelle Dunn, 46, of Starlite Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 on a charge of failure to appear in court Aug. 22. Charges include drunk and disruptive, disorderly conduct, and malicious behavior by a prisoner. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 29 court date.

• Deodrick Perrian Gerald, 27, of Southridge Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 on a charge of failure to appear in court in August and October. The counts included speeding, driving while impaired, revocation of his license for 30 days, and resisting an officer. He was given an $18,500 secured bond and a Jan. 18 court date.

He also has a Jan. 22 court date on charges of driving while impaired, speeding, driving while license revoked, fictitious or altered driver’s license, larceny and resisting an officer.

On Jan. 30 he has a court appearance for another count of resisting an officer.

• Derrick Ray Simmons, 30, of Junction Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jan. 8 on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, dated July 3. The complainant is listed as Lori Merry Clark of Cana, Virginia. He was given a Feb. 2 court date.