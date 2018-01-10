Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

– Adrian Chrisshun Clark, of Urban Garden Lane, Mount Airy, reported a stolen scooter on New Year’s Day. The 29-year-old and Rebecca Clark, 73, said the 2017 Taotao Charger scooter (valued at $2,000) was parked at the man’s home. Sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m., the scooter was removed. A possible suspect was listed as a 56-year-old white male, but the case is listed as still under further investigation.

– Nataniel Gray Calhoun, of Chilton Road, Ararat, reported an attempted break-in of his garage on New Year’s Eve. He said the molding on a door frame was broken ($100 value) as someone attempted to gain entry sometime overnight. He didn’t report any belongings missing.

– William Jared Schiermeister, of Tractor Trail, Dobson, reported his firewood stolen Dec. 31. Between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. that day, he said someone stole a Tasco deer camera ($40), a light bulb and $50 worth of firewood.

– Tommy and Aaron Edmonds, of Dobson, reported a burglary Dec. 31 of a business in Elkin. Between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. that day, someone entered Tommy’s Edmonds shop, Fisher River Farms, on AZ Phillips Road, and stole several items. These included two Dewalt battery chargers, a Milwaukee battery charger, a Dewalt radio, a Snap-On impact wrench, another unspecified brand of impact wrench, and some miscellaneous hand tools.

The incident report lists the items as recovered, but says the case is still under investigation.

– Amanda Patricia Bentley, of Emilee Lane, Lowgap, reported damage to her car on Dec. 30. She said that at 11:15 p.m. a person backed up into her parked 1998 Ford Escort, doing $1,200 in damage.

– David Allen Lowe, of Dobson, reported his wallet stolen while at a convenience store in Mount Airy on Dec. 29. Lowe said it was between 2-2:30 p.m. when he was at 110 Graceland Lane, the address for the Circle K store across from Brintle’s Truck Stop. He said his wallet fell to the ground and someone took off with it. He listed no cash inside the wallet, but a driver’s license, Social Security card and an N.C. hunting/fishing license.

– Kathy Lynn Gwyn, of Willowbrook Trail, Elkin, reported stolen jewelry on Dec. 29. She said it was between Christmas Eve and the night of Dec. 28 that someone stole a jewelry collection from the residence. This included 15 rings valued at $2,500 total, two antique watches ($400), six necklaces ($100) and some bracelets ($100). A possible suspect was listed as a 33-year-old white female, but the case is still under further investigation.