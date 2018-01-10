Ruritan holding benefit bingo Saturday

The Westfield Ruritan Club will be seeking to warm up the winter this Saturday with a hot bowl of soup followed by an evening of bingo. Proceeds for the evening will go toward helping a long-time local resident who is battling cancer.

The evening festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a donations-only soup meal at the Westfield Community Building, located at 6631 Westfield Road across from the Westfield Post Office on NC Highway 89. Patrons will have a choice of chicken noodle or vegetable beef soup, along with crackers, homemade bread, desserts and a drink.

The meal will be followed at 7 p.m. with cash bingo. Tickets for participation in 20 games of play will be $20 and will include four door prize tickets. “Cover-all” games will be played near the end of the evening, with two cards available for $5. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of tickets sold.

A silent auction will be held throughout the evening, with winners to be announced that night, and a bake sale will feature favorite treats donated by local bakers. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.

Proceeds from the night will go toward helping local resident Kathy Jo Monday with medical expenses. Monday, of the Francisco community, is battling Stage 4 cancer. Monday is well known in the Westfield and Pilot Mountain communities from her work as a waitress in Pilot Mountain.

“Helping people in our community who need help is what we’re all about,” explained Westfield Ruritan Club President Greg Jessup. “We feel that by supporting this need, we’re helping to support our community.”

For more information on the fundraiser or membership in the Westfield Ruritan Club, Jessup can be reached at (336) 351-8042.

Proceeds to help cancer patient