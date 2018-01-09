POLICE REPORTS

• Food items valued at $2,033 were stolen during a break-in at Speedy Chef on South Main Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The crime, discovered Friday, involved a padlock being cut to gain entry to a storage facility, enabling the theft of packages of hamburger and chuck wagon steak patties, barbecue, fish products, chicken tenders, raw chicken breasts, hushpuppies, cake squares and strawberries. Damage to the metal freezer door was put at $200.

• Charles Devon Moore, 56, of Winston-Salem, was charged Sunday with breaking and entering involving a residence on Culbert Street. Moore was arrested after being encountered by police on nearby Newsome Street during the break-in investigation. He was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on March 27.

• An undisclosed sum of money and other valuables were stolen Saturday from a 2013 Nissan Altima via an unlocked door, while the car was in a parking lot at 695 W. Independence Blvd., the address for Roses. In addition to the money, a green DVD case was taken along with the owner’s manual to the vehicle, with the victim of the crime identified as Roger William France of Brandywine Trail in Cana, Virginia.

• Police learned on Dec. 27 of a case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense, which pertained to the sale of a counterfeit Louis Vuitton duffel bag in a parking lot on Carter Street. The victim of the crime is Kayla Cummins of Charlotte.

• Vernon Devon Bullock, 29, of 104 Windsor Drive, is facing violations of driving while impaired involving alcohol or drugs, careless and reckless driving, and driving with an open container of alcohol. These were filed on Dec. 24 at Mayberry Mall stemming from a traffic crash involving a 2016 Dodge Challenger Bullock was operating. He was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on Feb. 26.

• Damage to city property occurred on Dec. 23 at a restroom construction site along the Emily B. Taylor Greenway near West Independence Boulevard, where two footprints were left in wet cement for a concrete pad. The damage was estimated at $100.

• Offenses including larceny and possession of stolen property were filed against Shandra Lynn Austin, 47, of 3208 Wards Gap Road, Cana, Virginia, on Dec. 22 after she was detained by loss-prevention personnel at Walmart on suspicion of stealing merchandise. Austin allegedly was found to have taken wallets, knife sets, shoes and other assorted items with a total value of $95, all of which were recovered. She is facing a March 7 court date.

• Chelsea Marie Azbell, 21, of 126 Rawley Ave., No. 1, was arrested on outstanding warrants for three felony charges — breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods — after she was encountered on Dec. 21 by city police assisting with a probation matter.

The charges had been filed by Surry County authorities on Dec. 8, with no other details listed. Azbell was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond and was scheduled to have been in Surry District Court on Tuesday.