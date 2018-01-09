Alliance owner earns certification

Christopher Cook, of Alliance Insurance Services, has earned the designation of Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist.

A Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist is a safety professional who has successfully completed a series of five specialized courses of online training which focuses specifically on the insurance and risk management needs of construction projects and contractors. Training is administered by the International Risk Management Institute, and certification requires completion of additional continuing education every twelve months.

“I’ve been around construction all my life, but this specialized training and certification means that I can better serve the needs of our clients who are in construction industry,” said Cook, owner of Alliance Insurance Services. “We are now better able to help general contractors, tradesmen like electricians and plumbers, and even professionals like architects and engineers.”

For more information, visit www.myallianceinsurance.com , or call 336-337-9003.