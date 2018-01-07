Haynes wins recount by one vote

Fancy Gap’s School Board Representative Joey Haynes spoke of the importance of finding “common ground” in the upcoming budget process after being sworn in for his third term on Dec. 29 by Carroll County Circuit Court Clerk Gerald Goad.

The ceremony followed a recount in Carroll County Circuit Court in which Haynes won by a single vote.

“It’s good to finally bring this to a close. It’s been a tough-fought race. I congratulate all the other individuals that put their hat in the ring. They fought very hard during the election and definitely gave the voters different choices and perspectives to choose from,” Haynes said. “I’m just glad to get another opportunity to serve.”

Goad said that Haynes received 500 votes after the recount and challenger Phillip W. Berrier finished with 499 votes. Carroll County Registrar Kimberly Cloud said the recount process took about three hours. Following the recount, the results are now official and certified.

Berrier filed for a recount in the Fancy Gap District race for Carroll County School Board after losing the race by three votes to Haynes, the incumbent, in the Nov. 7 election. At that time, Haynes was credited with receiving 501 votes while Berrier took 498 votes. Gina S. Hall received 233 votes in the race, Patricia S. Sebens garnered 200 votes and there were seven write-in votes. After the Carroll County Electoral Board finished canvassing the votes, Berrier filed the petition for a recount later the same day.

After his swearing-in on Friday, Haynes appeared hopeful his experience would help as county supervisors and school board members begin work on a budget for the district.

“You can never underestimate or overestimate, both are applicable, how important familiarity with the process is and experience with both the challenges and needs of the county and the challenges and needs of the school district and how those two things coincide and sometimes conflict,” said Haynes. “We have new members coming on the board of supervisors and I’m sure with that they bring different ideas and perspectives and viewpoints about what role the County should play and will continue to play in funding what I think is one of the best educational opportunities available in Southwest Virginia.”

He said during his time served he had great appreciation for the relationship developed between the boards and the supervisors’ willingness to work with them on their budgetary needs to meet the best interests of children and the community. Haynes said he realizes the difficult times the county has experienced due to economic issues and local needs.

Joey Haynes, at left, is sworn in as the Fancy Gap District School Board Representative by Circuit Court Clerk Gerald Goad. This is Haynes’ second term on the board. He said he hopes experienced members on the Board of Supervisors and school board can find common ground as they begin this year’s budget process. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_HaynesSworn.jpg Joey Haynes, at left, is sworn in as the Fancy Gap District School Board Representative by Circuit Court Clerk Gerald Goad. This is Haynes’ second term on the board. He said he hopes experienced members on the Board of Supervisors and school board can find common ground as they begin this year’s budget process. David Broyles | The Carroll News

