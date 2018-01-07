Randleman tapped for judicial committee

North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) have agreed to create the Joint Select Committee on Judicial Reform and Redistricting, and Berger is wasting no time in setting up his portion of the committee.

Among those Berger has appointed to serve on the committee is Wilkesboro-based State Sen. Shirley Randleman, whose district includes Surry County.

Berger appointed 15 senators who will serve on the committee, with Randleman among them.

“I’m proud of the work that senators from both parties serving on the Senate Select Committee on Judicial Reform and Redistricting performed during their roughly 20 hours of committee hearings, expert testimony and robust debate,” he said.

“While judicial reform is a complex and challenging issue and the process has occasionally been contentious, I’m pleased with the committee’s progress and its unanimous vote to move this discussion to the next step.”

Randleman’s selection comes on the heels of the senator being recognized by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

The group recently presented Randleman with its Defender of Public Safety Award.

“Sen. Randleman dedicated time and effort during the (2017) session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities, and the state,” the group said in announcing the award.

“Sen. Randleman took a leadership role in advancing the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, which represents all 100 sheriffs in the state,” said Sheriff Carson H. Smith Jr., president of the organization. “As a result, our sheriffs are better equipped to protect the lives, liberties and property of North Carolina’s citizens.”

Randleman http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Randleman-Photo.jpg Randleman

Senator also recognized by sheriff’s organization