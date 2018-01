The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

– Michael L. Healy 24, of Hillsdale and Hanah M. Lee 22, of Salem Issued Jan. 4

– Patrick M. Freeman 27, and Angela J. Lowe 27, of Dobson Issued Dec.29

– Dustin G. Wilmoth 32, and Amanda P. Gammons 28, of Cana Issued Dec.29

– Alfred D. Gibbs 50, and Marlena G. Breeding 49, of Mount Airy Issued Dec.28