In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Christian Diaz to Christopher Eleva Lot 27 Hillcrest Development PB 9 55 in Mount Airy $110

– CMH Homes Inc. to George and Deborah Kruse .48 Acre $320

– Debbie and James Fox to Edward and Kim Watkins 9.117 acres tract 2 Rosalie M Lewis Division PB 23 57 and 23 57 and PB 34 130 Bryan Township $102

– Shelby Simmons Smith Generation-Skipping Family Trust to Randel and Paula Stanley 34.641 Acres $310

– Rachel Long to Tracy Price Tract A 1 acre and Tract B 0.7475 acre in Dobson $ 251

– John and Britanny McBride to Earl and Patricia Emery 0.880 Acre in Mount Airy $160

– Spencers Property LLC to Efrosene and Dimitrios Dounis Unit No. 101 Spencers Lofts Condominiums Spencers Property LLC BK 1 360-365 1 361 and 368 in Mount Airy $383

– Surry Miscellaneous Property LLC to Benjamin and Brittany Misay 1.10 Acres in Stewarts Creek $244

– Damon and Shannon to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. 1403/1032 NC Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure with General Warranties Lots $289

– Bayview Loan Servicing to Curtis and Janice Taylor 1.52 acres in Stewarts Creek $25

– Shirley Dugger to Martha Kistner Lots 60-64 Block A JB Haynes Subdivision PB 4 81 in Mount Airy $314

– Julia H Hall Revocable Trust to Jason and Gretchen Dooley 10.372 Acres PB 34 122 in Dobson $376

– Bradley and Katherine to Gabriel Leftwich and Kaitlyn Lewis Tract 1.58 acre Tract 2 0.1177 Acres and Tract 3 1/5 acres $254

– Carol and John King to Timothy and Angel Dawson 0.93 Acres in Westfield $100

– Michael and Kelly Marek to Walter and Verena Bolanos 7.072 Acres in Elkin $230

– Lynn and James Myers to Savannah Hodges Lot 10 Phase 1 Ridge View Estates PB 21 93 in Dobson $220

– Spencers Property LLC to Christopher and Amanda Cook Unit No. 104 Spencers Lofts Condominium BK 1 360-365 368-370 364 and 368 in Mount Airy $416

– Spencers Property LLC to Langhorne A. Ellis Living Trust Unit No. 207 Spencers Lofts Condominium BK 360-365 368-370 and 362 and 369 in Mount Airy $870

– Spencers Property LLC to Red Properties LLC Unit No. 201 Spencers Lofts Condominium BK 1 360-365 368-370 362 and 369 $364

– Edgar and Annie Wall to Jonathan and Jessica George 14.940 Acres in Siloam $52

– Andrea Yeager to Tommy Hamm 0.742 acres in Mount Airy $116

– AMB Holdings LLC to Jennic LLC Tract $230

