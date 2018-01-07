Mall owner puts up funds for repairs

Most of the recent developments surrounding Mayberry Mall have been negative, but finally there’s some good news for the Mount Airy shopping center threatened with closure.

Mike Kohan, the New York-based owner of the mall that opened in 1968, has forked over $125,000 for the cost of roof repairs, according to City Attorney Hugh Campbell.

“This is on the Kmart portion,” Campbell said of space at the mall’s northern end where that store has been closed for about a year. This section of the building was condemned last spring because problems with a leaking roof made it unfit for occupancy.

“That’s all that he’s permitted for at this time,” the city attorney added regarding the work that the $125,000 will cover at the former Kmart site, which recently has been eyed by a new business, the Rural King farm products chain.

Campbell made a surprise announcement about the money being received during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday afternoon. “The wire came in,” he said of an electronic transfer occurring just before the meeting convened.

The $125,000 will be placed into an escrow account and used to pay a roofing contractor for work at the former Kmart location.

Mayberry Mall’s fate, including the businesses and jobs at stake at the enclosed shopping complex, have been an ongoing concern of local governmental officials for much of the past year.

In addition to the problems at the Kmart site, structural issues have been identified in other parts of the mall owned by the New York businessman. An exception is a Belk department store building that is freestanding and separately owned.

Rust damage in the mall’s upper portion creates a potential for collapses and hazards also have been linked to ceiling tiles deteriorating and falling. Also, rain water entering the structure through the faulty roof has caused mold, posing an environmental risk to occupants.

Kohan’s failure to address those problems recently led to an announcement by Surry County Building Codes Administrator Brandon Hawks that an order to vacate, or close, the mall will be effective as of Feb. 1 unless a major development occurs.

Although Hawks is a Surry County employee, the ultimate authority for the shopping center rests with the city commissioners due to the public health threat involved.

Rest of mall

up in air

Although Kohan has sent $125,000 toward the roof repairs for the former Kmart structure, Campbell acknowledged that nothing has changed regarding the remainder of Mayberry Mall.

“The board still intends to move forward with the notice to vacate on Feb. 1,” the city attorney said Thursday afternoon.

Yet the fact that Kohan has made such an investment is considered a hopeful sign, since he had been reluctant to place money into an escrow account before now. It will go toward the total cost of repairs for the former Kmart portion which have been estimated at more than $1 million.

The city attorney said he was “delighted” to receive the payment from Kohan which should serve to help mall tenants as a whole, indicating that it hopefully is a sign of further moves by Kohan to effect repairs.

One thing setting the Kmart section apart from the rest of the mall is an interest by Rural King, a farm implements retailer based in Illinois, in buying that portion.

Rural King has been purchasing former Kmart locations in various areas because Kmart storefronts conform well to use by Rural King. That chain also has expressed interest in acquiring the remainder of the mall space owned by Kohan, a local real estate agent has said, but no further word has come on that in recent months.

Campbell said he does not know the present status of Rural King’s purchase plans.

The notice to vacate was announced by Hawks in early December to allow mall merchants to get through the Christmas shopping season, liquidate inventories and otherwise prepare for the potential closure.

It was noted then that the mall could close before Feb. 1 if exposed pipes for its fire-sprinkler system freeze and burst due to cold conditions, thereby eliminating protection if a blaze occurred.

However, city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter says the sprinkler system for the Kmart section was found to be separate from the remaining heated portions of the building and taken off line, so the threat from frigid temperatures has been abated.

During 2017, Mayberry Mall numbered nearly 20 businesses employing about 100 people, but some of those later closed due to lack of action and uncertainties regarding the ongoing structural problems.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

