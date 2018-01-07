Mount Airy Police Reports

• A man listed as homeless has been charged with a felony for allegedly stealing unspecified items from Walmart and returning that merchandise for cash, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Chris Andrew Martin, 36, was detained by store loss-prevention personnel after the Monday incident and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 25 appearance in District Court.

• Raleigh Joseph McMillian, of 214 Apple Drive, is facing a felony violation charge of possession of methamphetamine as the result of a Dec. 28 traffic stop on Culbert Street near Spring Street, along with a misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police allegedly found meth along with a glass smoking device, according to arrest records, with McMillian jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated to be in Surry District Court on March 7.

• Charges of larceny, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Morgan Jade McPherson, 31, of 137 Bobs Way, Ararat, on Dec. 19 after she allegedly stole a shirt, food items and sunglasses at Dollar General on South Main Street under the purview of a store employee. A March 7 court date was set in the case.

• Matthew Michael Gatchel, 35, of 211 Grace St., was served on Dec. 18 with outstanding warrants issued on Dec. 10 for charges of financial card fraud, a felony, and unlawful receipt of goods/services. Gatchel was released on an unspecified unsecured bond to appear in District Court next Wednesday.

• Lisa’s Hallmark, a store at Mayberry Mall, was the scene of a theft on Dec. 18, when a Hallmark ornament valued at $50 was taken by a known suspect.

• Christopher Dean Owens, 31, listed as homeless, was arrested on multiple violations on Dec. 14 and jailed under a $55,500 secured bond. Owens was encountered by police in the 500 block of North Main Street during a suspicious-person investigation.

He was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest filed on Oct. 27 for failing to appear in court and is facing violations of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer and possession of marijuana which were issued on Dec. 14. Owens is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

He also has a Jan. 17 court date for charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violations.