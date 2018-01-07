SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

Kenneth Dewayne Edwards, 21, of Imogene Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Tuesday for failure to appear in court Dec. 20. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date. The charges include breaking and entering, injury to personal property, common law robbery, assault by strangulation, and communicating threats.

Edwards also has a Jan. 9 court date for charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He has a Jan. 16 court date for counts of second-degree rape and second-degree sexual offense.

On Feb. 15, the charges are possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs on jail premises, and resisting an officer.

Reva Michelle Brown, 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, was served a warrant Jan. 3 at the jail for a probation violation (leaving the county). According to the report, she was picked up in Charleston and extradited to Surry County. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 10 court date.

Christopher Andrew Martin, 36, of Lakeview Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 3 for failure to appear in court the day before on a charge of simple possession of meth and two counts of show cause. He was given a $987.50 cash bond and a Jan. 22 court date. On Jan. 25 he faces charges of obtaining property by false pretense and carrying a concealed weapon.

Doyle Marshall, 42, of Puckett Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for two counts of failure to appear in court Dec. 1 for charges of driving while license revoked and no vehicle inspection. He was given an $800 cash bond and a Jan. 4 court date. One of the charges was for Yadkin County child support.

Joseph Edward Dale II, 36, of Green Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Jan. 3 for failure to appear in court in May for a charge of nonsupport of a child. He was given a $1,819 cash bond and a court date the next day.

Kelly Nicole Spaugh, 28, of Brown Mountain Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Jan. 4 for failure to appear in court in July on charges of speeding and reckless driving. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 30 court date.