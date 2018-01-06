Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Richard Loyd Draughn, 58, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired and while license revoked.

• Eric Eugene Benton, 47, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for resisting officer.

• Lori Sue Hunter, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony speeding to elude arrest, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

• John George Bajek III, 45, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Timothy Don McMillian, 38, white male, wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflict serious injury, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obtain property by false pretense and interfere with electronic monitor device.

Tony Jeffrey Phillips, 44, white male, wanted for felony breaking/entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of stolen property, larceny and assault on a female.

Brandon Lee Bauguess, 39, white male, wanted for felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possess/receive stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Sue Smith, 40, white female, wanted for felony obtaining property by false pretense and conspire to obtain property by false pretense.

Robert Lee Smith, 40, white male, wanted for felony obtaining property by false pretense and conspire to obtain property by false pretense.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.