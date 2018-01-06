Citizen of the Year to be named

One of the great mysteries of the year will be revealed on Jan. 25 when the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce announces the winner of its Citizen of the Year award at the chamber’s annual meeting at Cross Creek Country Club.

Every year since 1962, the chamber has selected the citizen who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership and hard work that have made Surry County a better place to live and work.

The Citizen of the Year nomination form specifies a candidate should be a visionary, a leader, highly respected, a strong supporter of education, an ambassador for business and industry, have a chamber connection and be involved in the community.

This year 15 nominations have been received, according to chamber president and CEO, Randy Collins. “It is heartwarming to see such a wide range of nominations,” Collins said. “They come from all walks of life; there are young people and business leaders among them.”

“It’s always a difficult decision to make,” said Collins, who added that the decision is not made on business achievements alone, though the chamber is a business organization. “The ‘Citizen of the Year’ award also takes into consideration church work, charity work, philanthropy, work with the public schools or the college.”

“We are seeking out someone who is long overdue for recognition. We are looking for someone with a story to tell that hasn’t been told yet.”

Not only is the selection process difficult, Collins added that it is important to make sure the person chosen as ‘Citizen of the Year’ attends the event where they are to be honored, as the identity of citizen of the year is kept tightly under wraps until the announcement is made. The nominees do not even know that they are nominees.

Prior to the announcement of ‘Citizen of the Year,’ 2017 board chair Robbie Gardner, First Citizens Bank, will pass the gavel to Adam Martin, Surry Yadkin Electric Membership Corp., who has been elected board chair for 2018. Martin is completing his third year on the 21-member board, where he has previously served on the organization’s executive committee.

“We’ve got a great year ahead of us,” said Martin. “It’s an extreme honor and I’m excited about the opportunity. The chamber is on a great path in 2018, and I’m looking forward to working with the board.”

One of Martin’s first acts as board chair will be to present a three-year strategic plan, known as the 2020 plan, which is a double entendre referencing not only the year through which it will run, but also 20/20 as meaning clear vision.

Martin said that in the coming year, the chamber will be really focusing on membership, both working to increase membership, and focusing on providing excellent member service to existing members. The chamber’s membership is currently hovering at about 530 members.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting will be Jan. 25 at Cross Creek Country Club at 6:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Bud Kilby, current chairman and former president of Renfro Corporation.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person, and can be ordered by calling the chamber office at 336-786-6116. More information is available at www.mtairyncchamber.org.

2018 Leadership for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Left to right seated, Robbie Gardner, immediate past chairman 2017; Adam Martin, 2018 chairman of the board. Standing is Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Chairmen-Pic2017.jpg 2018 Leadership for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Left to right seated, Robbie Gardner, immediate past chairman 2017; Adam Martin, 2018 chairman of the board. Standing is Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO. Submitted photo Catrina Alexander, city director of parks and recreation, receives the 2017 Citizen of the Year award, joined by her father, husband and two children. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL6410_filtered.jpg Catrina Alexander, city director of parks and recreation, receives the 2017 Citizen of the Year award, joined by her father, husband and two children. Jeff Linville | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

