Lefevre Quartet to perform Sunday at local church

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be holding A Day of Praise and Worship on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., featuring the award winning LeFevre Quartet.

The service, to take place in the church’s newly remodeled worship center, will feature contemporary Christian music led by Mount Airy Wesleyan’s Praise Team.

At 10:45 a.m. the LeFevre Quartet will be performing Southern Gospel Music in the church sanctuary. In 2016 and now in 2017, The LeFevre Quartet has been nominated as a Top 10 Traditional Quartet in the Singing News Magazine’s Fan Awards. In 2009, their song, “Big Mighty God” was nominated for a Dove Award.

“When you think of gospel music, the Lefevre name is one that has always been at the top,” said Mount Airy Wesleyan pastor Rev. Eric Smith. “Their group leader and baritone singer, Mike LeFevre, is not only a member of one of the most legendary families in Gospel Music, he has also carved his own name in the Southern Gospel Music Industry. We are extremely excited to be hosting The Lefevre Quartet and hope all the gospel music lovers in Mount Airy will join us for this great, free concert and worship event.”

Mount Airy Wesleyan is located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy. Persons interested in A Day of Praise and Worship may contact the church at 336-786-7250 or via Facebook.