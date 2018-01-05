SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

Marvin Lopez, 26, of Florida Avenue, Mount Airy, was served warrants Dec. 28 charging him with assault on a female and communicating threats, dated Nov. 30. The victim is listed as Rebecca Sanchez of Mount Airy. Marvin Lopez was given $1,500 unsecured bonds on each charge with a Jan. 12 court date.

George Wallace Cheek, 48, of Prison Camp Road, Dobson, was served warrants Dec. 28 charging him with larceny and shoplifting for the town of Dobson. He was given a $300 secured bond and a Jan. 18 court date.

Justin Kerry Robertson, 24, of Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 29 charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia for the Mount Airy Police Department. He was given a Feb. 8 court date.

Bradley Shane Collins, 25, of McBride Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Dec. 29 charging him with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia for the city police department. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 7 court date.

Jesse Alan Wood, 27, of Hamlin Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 29 for failure to appear in court Dec. 12 in Stokes County on a charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired). He was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 23 court date in Danbury. He also has a Feb. 16 court date in Surry County for the same offense.

Steven Lewis Senter, 44, of Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant charging him with assault on a female Dec. 29. The victim is listed as Brenda Senter of the home. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 19 court date.

Ryan Stuart Draughn, 37, of Tractor Trail, Dobson, was served criminal summonses charging him with assault and battery and assault on a female. The complainants are listed as William Schiermeister and Cheryl Saucedo, of a next-door address. He was given a Jan. 12 court date.

Jesse Allen Mickle, 66, of Maplebrook Drive, Elkin, was served a warrant charging him with assault on a female Dec. 31. The victim is listed as Amy Mickle of the home. He was given no bond and a Feb. 2 court date.

James Henry Tate, 26, of Capitol Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Jan. 2 charging him with larceny of a vehicle and failure to report a change of address. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 13 court date.

Willie Junior Allen, 29, of Rocky Point (north of Wilmington), was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Jan. 3 on charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), failure to reduce speed, and no car insurance, all dated Dec. 15. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 17 court date. According to the report, Allen also is wanted for failure to appear in court back in New Hanover County earlier this month.