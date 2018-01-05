Shepherd’s House tailgate tickets going fast

Dinner tickets for The Shepherd’s House’s annual tailgate fundraiser are going fast, according to Shepherd’s House executive director Mary Boyles. “We are almost sold out of the dinner tickets.”

The event, inaugurated in 2015 as a casual alternative to formal dinner-dances, has a Super Bowl theme and will be held at Cross Creek Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 3, the evening before the Super Bowl. The event will include a $10,000 draw-down and live entertainment.

Blanton Youell of B-Dazzle Productions will be providing the entertainment this year, and there will be a silent and a live auction in addition to the $10,000 draw-down.

More than 330 people attended the event in 2017, which raised more than $80,000 for The Shepherd’s House. Boyles has set a goal of $100,000 for this year’s event. All proceeds from the event go directly toward supporting operations at the homeless shelter.

“The Shepherd’s House has provided shelter to 261 individuals to date, end of November, in 2017 alone. None of this is possible without community involvement and support,” Boyles said. “However, through November, the shelter has had to turn away 537 people, including 291 children, due to lack of space. Since the doors opened in 2003, the Shepherds House has served over 2,000 people, provided over 52,000 nights of shelter and provided over 165,000 meals.”

Boyles added, “as we are going into our 15th year of serving the homeless, it will be a year of hopes and dreams for better serving those less fortunate.”

Those hopes and dreams will be on display as the plans of The Shepherd’s House will be unveiled, allowing patrons to get a first glimpse of the new facility planned to better serve those in need.

Tickets to attend the dinner and enjoy the tailgate party’s entertainment are $30 per person. An additional $100 buys a person a shot at the $10,000 draw-down prize.

Individuals, organizations or businesses can also sponsor the event at a range of levels. One can be a Super Bowl Champ for $2,500, which includes 10 dinner tickets and five draw-down tickets. A Touchdown sponsorship requires a donation of $1,000 and includes five draw down tickets. A $600 Field Goal sponsorship includes three draw down tickets, and a $400 Extra Point sponsorship includes one draw down ticket.

The fourth-annual Shepherd’s House tailgate fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Cross Creek Country Club. To purchase tickets or for more information about the event or the operations of the Shepherd’s House, contact Mary Boyles at 336-786-1420. Monetary and other donations to the shelter are welcomed and can be mailed to P.O. Box, 1722, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or dropped off at the shelter’s location at 227 Rockford Street.

