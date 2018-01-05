Crash claims truck driver’s life

A Florida man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle wreck in Carroll County, Virginia, when the tractor-trailer he was driving left the road and crashed into a house.

Johnathan D. Harding, 40, of Jacksonville, Florida, died at the scene of the wreck, according to the Virginia State Police. He was driving his 18-wheeler in the 6700 block of Carrollton Pike/U.S. Route 58, when the crash occurred.

According to the state police, the tractor-trailer was traveling west on Carrollton Pike when it ran off the right side of the highway and crashed into a structure. The house was a vacant residence, so no one was inside at the time of the wreck. A monetary estimate of damages to the house was not available, but damage appeared to be extensive to the residence.

Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper C.W. Keesling is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing. Authorities said weather conditions are believed to have played no part in the accident.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Galax Fire Department, Carroll County Fire and EMS, and Pipers Gap Rescue Squad.

First responders remove a rail from the front porch of a home as they make their way to the driver. Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper C.W. Keesling is investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 10 a.m., January 5 in the 6700 block of Carrollton Pike/Route 58.