Museum premieres new WWI exhibit

“North Carolina in the Great War” opens Saturday at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. The display, which will run through March 24, is a traveling exhibit put together by the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is creating supplemental local content, and will be adding it to the exhibit in the next week or so, according to Matt Edwards, executive director of the museum. “North Carolina played a major role in the war,” said Edwards, “and this exhibit showcases the roles played by our Tarheel boys.”

“We tried to get this exhibit last fall, but it was already booked out to another site.”

“We’re in the centennial period of World War I,” said Edwards. “One hundred years doesn’t seem like a long time, but it is. Memories are often short-lived, and a lot of folks don’t know a lot about World War I.”

Edwards said the museum has reached out to the community to acquire local companion content for the exhibit, and has produced biographic profiles.

“For us, this is a great way to add to our cultural knowledge,” said Edwards. “The museum’s WWI materials are scant, and virtually everything we have is on display.” Edwards said that through this initiative, the museum has acquired additional objects, stories and photos relating to the war.

“Our job at the museum is to see that we as a community don’t forget the stories,” said Edwards. “Ultimately, only a small portion of the stories make it into the history books.” Contemporary newspaper accounts of the time and other materials have been used to bring to light some of those stories of local people.

“Almost 1,000 Surry County folks enlisted in World War I, and 33 of them lost their lives.” Edwards said the death toll includes those killed in action, as well as from disease, adding that World War I took place while Spanish flu was wreaking havoc around the globe, with 5 to 8 percent of the world’s population dying as a result of the flu.

“It does us well to remember that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” said Edwards.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is located at 301 North Main St., Mount Airy. Phone number is 336-786-4478. “North Carolina in the Great War” runs Jan. 6- March 24 on the second floor of the museum.

A World War I uniform is one of the items displayed in the exhibit, “North Carolina in the Great War” at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History through March 24. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5486.jpg A World War I uniform is one of the items displayed in the exhibit, “North Carolina in the Great War” at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History through March 24. Bill Colvard | The News A Red Cross nurse’s uniform is one of the items displayed in the exhibit, “North Carolina in the Great War” at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History through March 24. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5493.jpg A Red Cross nurse’s uniform is one of the items displayed in the exhibit, “North Carolina in the Great War” at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History through March 24. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

