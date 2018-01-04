Deputies well after flipping car

DOBSON — Two Surry County Sheriff’s Office employees are doing well and can return to duty after a wreck Wednesday.

A deputy’s patrol car flipped upside down on Zephyr Rd halfway between town limits and Interstate 77 while responding to a call for assistance from Dobson police.

After the accident the two personnel were taken to Northern Hospital of Surry County where they were treated and released.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs withheld the names of the two immediately following the accident, but said Thursday that they were Melody Capper and Nathaniel Murphy.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and public response through calls, public comments and social media on the condition of our deputies,” said Combs. “The Lord watched over these two deputies, and I am blessed to be the sheriff of a county whose citizens support law enforcement.”

The incident began when Dobson police officers spotted a Dodge SUV illegally towing a car on the roadway. When the officer turned on lights and siren, the truck refused to stop and even crossed the center line at least once, according to the town department. The officer radioed for assistance to get the vehicle safely stopped.

Dobson Police Chief Shawn Myers said initially Dobson Officers Joel Gonzalez and Lance Richardson followed the vehicles all the way to one of the drivers’ residence on Shady Circle.

“Both officers jumped out as the subjects were getting out of the vehicles and detained them,” Myers said.

Clinton Landon McCormick, 58, of 120 Rock Lane Drive, Dobson, who was driving the Dodge, was charged with several offenses. These included improperly securing a vehicle while towing, reckless driving, fail to heed blue light and siren, misdemeanor flee to elude, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy Dale Crouse, 47, of 116 Shady Circle, Dobson, was steering the Toyota Celica. He was cited for driving while license revoked and having fictitious tags on the Celica.