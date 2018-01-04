Sheriff seeking man after raid

DOBSON — County authorities are searching for a Dobson man wanted on drug- and theft-related charges — a man they had in custody not long before the charges were filed.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office searched a home on Prison Camp Road Tuesday and found meth and several stolen items including a motorcycle and jewelry.

Brandon Lee Bauguess, 39, is wanted on four current charges. Those are:

• Two counts of felony trafficking in meth;

• One count of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The day began simply enough as deputies served two warrants for the town of Dobson. Bauguess was taken into custody on counts of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, with both warrants dated Dec. 15.

While at the house, deputies began to suspect there was more going on, but without probable cause, they weren’t able to search the house.

The officer took Bauguess to the county jail for processing before working to get a search warrant.

Unfortunately, before the deputies could get back to the house, Bauguess had already cleared processing and posted a $1,000 unsecured bond on the warrants and left.

Back at the house on Prison Camp Road, authorities allegedly discovered 36 grams of meth, with a street value of $3,600, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a stolen enclosed trailer, the motorcycle and jewelry, stolen hunting equipment, tools, electronics and other items.

“More charges are pending regarding receiving and possession of stolen goods,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs. “If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mr. Bauguess, please call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900 or Surry County Communications at (336) 374-3000.

Bauguess is a while male, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Bauguess spent nine months in prison from 2007-08 for a long list of crimes including several traffic infractions, failure to stop for siren/lights, fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, assaulting a government employee and carrying a concealed weapon.

He has a Jan. 8 court date for several charges: assault and battery, two counts of assault inflicting serious injury, four counts of communicating threats, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, three counts of resisting an officer, two counts of assault on a government official, harassing phone calls, and injury to personal property.

On Jan. 18 he faces charges of possession of a stolen car, two counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), speeding, failure to heed siren/lights, fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and several other driving-related charges, resisting an officer, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bauguess http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bauguess-mug.jpg Bauguess

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.