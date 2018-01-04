City OKs water deal with Carroll

Water normally doesn’t flow from south to north much, but will do so in a big way from Mount Airy to Carroll County, Virginia, through action taken Thursday afternoon.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to amend an earlier agreement with its northern neighbor, forged in 2012, which will allow the city to market more of its huge H2O surplus to Carroll — up to 6 million gallons monthly.

Under the existing water-purchase pact, the Carroll County Public Service Authority (PSA), an agency that manages utility resources there, buys 114,000 gallons per month from Mount Airy.

The possibility of purchasing more was proposed to city officials last July due to plans by the PSA to expand public water resources in the Cana/Interstate 77-Exit 1 area of Carroll.

The motivation for this was a need for water in the Meadowbrook Road area of Cana, where the owners of 75 homes petitioned the Carroll County PSA for an extension of service. The PSA’s existing system in Cana serves 440 customers, mostly residences, and is supplied by wells.

Also, wells are used for an Exit 1 system that serves about 60 homes in addition to the Love’s truck stop located at that interchange. Carroll County officials have expressed a desire to be less dependent on that source since wells can lose capacity over time.

The amended agreement approved Thursday afternoon — with Carroll PSA representatives in attendance — recognizes that if the Cana system reaches its full potential, it could increase the total bought from Mount Airy to more than 3 million gallons monthly.

That exceeds the amount allowed for in the existing contract, with the altered pact elevating the maximum that may be purchased to 6 million per month.

In conjunction with its request to buy more water from Mount Airy, the Carroll County PSA requested a special governmental bulk purchase rate to allow it to afford to buy more water and pay the system’s operating expenses.

That was granted in the amended agreement approved Thursday between the city and both the PSA and Carroll County government as a whole. It reduces the present charge of double the in-city rate to 85 percent of the highest in-city rate.

This is the same arrangement Mount Airy has with the town of Dobson, another outside user of city water.

City officials gush over deal

The fact Mount Airy now has an opportunity to market more of its excess water supply to a neighboring jurisdiction was cause for some elation after Thursday’s vote.

“Thank you, Virginia, we appreciate it,” Mayor David Rowe told the two members of the Carroll County PSA in attendance, Executive Director Jessica Montgomery and Keith Meredith.

The Mount Airy water system has a hefty surplus due to closings of textile industries that were large users. In 2015, it was reported that the municipality had a capacity to produce about 8 million gallons per day, but was selling only around 2 million.

“I’m really glad the water issue came up today,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said at Thursday’s meeting, “because we have a lot of water and not a lot of (localities) do.”

If the Carroll PSA buys all of its water for the Cana/Exit 1 area from Mount Airy, potential revenues to the city could increase from less than $1,000 per month to more than $7,000 monthly.

While pointing out that the municipality had made major investments in its water-production infrastructure in past years because local businesses demanded it, Cawley said the latest agreement should be viewed as more than a revenue producer.

“I hope we will see it as a quality-of-life issue and not just a profit center for the city of Mount Airy,” he commented.

Cawley said decisions such as that made Thursday reflect this sentiment.

The terms of the amended water-purchase contract are good until January 2028, with renewals available to the Carroll County Public Service Authority for up to 40 years.

Carroll County Public Service Authority Executive Director Jessica Montgomery chats with fellow PSA member Keith Meredith, center, and Mount Airy Public Works Director Jeff Boyles after a city decision Thursday to sell more water to Carroll. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Water-thees.jpg Carroll County Public Service Authority Executive Director Jessica Montgomery chats with fellow PSA member Keith Meredith, center, and Mount Airy Public Works Director Jeff Boyles after a city decision Thursday to sell more water to Carroll.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.