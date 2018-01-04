Police reports

• Robby’s Sales on North Main Street downtown was the scene of a New Year’s Eve break-in, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Entry to the business was gained by breaking a front window with a brick. While police records refer to the effort as an “attempt” to steal items inside, with nothing listed as missing, the case officially is classified as a firearm larceny as well as a breaking and entering. Damage put at $800 occurred to the window and sheet metal.

• An armed robbery occurred on Dec. 28, with Corey David Jones of U.S. Highway, 601, Dobson, reporting that he was robbed of his wallet, a Motorola touch-screen cell phone, a phone charger and miscellaneous clothing by three unknown suspects wielding knives and baseball bats near a Rawley Avenue location.

• Two men were arrested on felony meth charges and jailed under large bonds on Dec. 28 after a traffic stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban at the Sheetz convenience store. A probable-cause search led to Bradley Shane Collins, 25, of 2046 McBride Road, being charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle.

Justin Kerry Robertson, 24, of 121 Round Peak Church Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and carrying a concealed weapon. Collins was held in the Surry County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and Robertson, $10,000 secured, with both men scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 7.

• Courtney Danielle Reed, 21, of 114 Rocking Horse Trail, was taken into custody on an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court on Dec. 19 after a traffic stop of a vehicle displaying an expired registration plate on U.S. 601. In addition to being served with the order for arrest, Reed, a passenger in the 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer for allegedly giving her name falsely as “Christina Smith” and a bogus date of birth. She was jailed under a $4,500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 19 appearance in Surry District Court.

• An attempted break-in occurred on Dec. 18 at the home of Cynthia Dawn Worley on Welch Street, where an unknown suspect opened a storm door and was trying to pry open a second door until being scared away by a neighbor. The incident resulted in combined damages of $375 to the two doors.

• Betty Jane Lynn Bowman, 28, of Jonesville, was served with an outstanding criminal summons for allegedly failing to return rental property to a business in North Wilkesboro, filed in 2016, after she was encountered by police as a passenger in a vehicle stopped on U.S. 601 at Perry Taylor Road on Dec. 17. A July 19 court date was set for the case in Wilkes County.