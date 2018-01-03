County schools hold recognitions

In keeping with January being National School Board Appreciation Month, most of Tuesday’s Surry County Board of Education meeting was taken up by presentations and awards, according to the school system’s communication director, Sonia Dickerson.

• Kristi Manuel, a school technician for Rockford Elementary, Surry Central High, and Surry Early College, was recognized by the school system as January employee of the month. Manuel is the LAN Engineer for the district.

A statement from the school system said of Manuel, “She is an employee who constantly works behind the scenes. All year, schools have students transferring between schools or enrolling. Kristi is the person who makes the school data bases run efficiently. When teachers make a request for her assistance, she has it completed within hours. She always has a smile on her face and is eager and willing to help. She is someone who can get the job done quickly and with a great attitude. Kristi Manuel has been employed in Surry County Schools over 15 years.”

• Lucas Gillispie, Director of Academic and Digital Learning, made a presentation on the showcase grant he received. The N.C. State Board of Education announced in December that the school system is one of 10 that will receive Showcase Grants through the Department of Public Instruction; the grants are so named because they are aimed at showcasing digital learning practices from across the state. Gillispie applied for the grant for the Epic Academy that he developed. The state awarded the school system $42,294.

• LuAnn Llewellyn, Director of Federal Program, presented an awareness update on a Title IV grant awarded to the school system. The funds have not yet been received.

• Dana Draughn, principal at Flat Rock Elementary, received recognition for her school being named a Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature Award School.

“The school as a whole exceeded growth,” said Dickerson. Analysis also indicates that fifth-grade reading at the school had the highest growth in the school system; that attendance for the school year at Flat Rock was above 95 percent for each of the past three years; and that “proficiency achievement gaps” for end-of-grade performance by economically disadvantaged students are almost non-existent.

“The economically disadvantaged subgroup (at Flat Rock) outperforms the state average for all students.”

• As part of School Board Appreciation month, Surry County art teachers made a unique presentation honoring board of education members.

While Jennifer Draughn thanked the board for believing in the arts, Courtney Nunn thanked the board for “letting us share our passion of creating with others, Erica Arnold appreciated the board’s support for the art program, Melissa Hiatt thanked the board for establishing a vision for the district in all curricula and Kayla Ellis acknowledged the long hours put in by the board.

Ellis then announced that the other art teachers present had been sketching caricatures of the board members while their colleagues had been making verbal recognitions.

Stephanie Miller, Hank Whitaker, Courtney Willard, Melissa Simpson and Jennifer Via then showed their creations.

