Tax collections slipping in Carroll

HILLSVILLE, Va. — The percentage of real estate taxes collected in Carroll County has decreased every year since 2001, and the Carroll County Board of Supervisors is hoping to do something to change the trend.

During the board’s December meeting, county supervisors revisited the topic of collecting delinquent taxes to help make up for what is expected to be a tight budget year.

County Administrator Steve Truitt provided board members with information provided by Treasurer Bonita Williams about the current status of the collection of real estate taxes. The list included real estate taxes billed, real estate taxes collected, tax balance and percentage collected from 1997-2016. The same information was also provided for personal property taxes over the past five years.

According to the information, the county has collected 98.97 percent of real estate taxes billed since 1997, leaving an uncollected balance of $2,884,225.38. Uncollected taxes roll off the books after 20 years, however. And while the percentage is high overall, the percentages have steadily decreased from 2000, when 99.91 percent of billed taxes were collected. The drops started slow, going from 99.9 percent in 2001 to 99.02 percent in 2010. Since that time, however, the decreases have been much sharper – down to 98.76 percent in 2011, 98.42 percent in 2012, 97.94 percent in 2013, 97.26 percent in 2014, 96.48 percent in 2015, and 94.37 percent in 2016.

The same trend continues over the past five years in the information provided for personal property taxes collected in Carroll County. From 2012-2016, 91.87 percent of billed taxes were collected, leaving $2,102,176 in delinquent taxes. The percentages have dropped heavily during that time, however, going from a high of 94.44 percent collected in 2012 to 93.54 percent in 2013, 93.09 percent in 2014, 91.22 percent in 2015 and 87.04 percent in 2016.

“What I have found out is there are a lot of people in the county that don’t have a handle on how the tax situation works. The problem is that when we don’t collect taxes by the treasurer, then guess who picks up the cost of that? We have to have a certain amount of tax money to operate in Carroll County and that is the way it is everywhere,” Board Chairman Bob Martin said.

“It takes so much money to make the world spin. We do a tax assessment and based on that what we think the collection rate will be, then we try to set a number each taxpayer has to pay. The problem is that if we have taxpayers that don’t pay their share, guess what, my poor mother didn’t pay $400 — she had to jack it up another, it cost her additional money to make sure the people that were not paying their taxes, that we had enough revenue to operate. I think the Town of Hillsville was about 98 percent (on collecting taxes). If Carroll County was collecting 98 percent, then we would have a shot at making some adjustments on the tax levy.”

Supervisor Robbie McCraw noted that after 20 years, uncollected real estate taxes are no longer collectable. The same thing applies for personal property taxes after five years.

“And you sit here and look at this report she presented us and what I find astonishing is the fact that five years’ worth of personal property delinquencies is $2.1 million and 20 years’ worth of real estate delinquencies is $2.8 million,” McCraw said. “That to me is mind-boggling to know that in less than a year there will be more of that falling off that is not even collectable after that.”

Supervisor Dr. Tom Littrell said the board still has not received the treasurer’s report of the delinquent tax list that was due several months ago according to state code. Littrell said he has received nothing but positive feedback from folks who have contacted him since he spoke up about needing to collect more delinquent taxes at the previous monthly meeting.

“I only had one person comment they thought it was a bad idea to try to collect delinquent taxes. I have had five documented individuals that told me they never received a second notice of taxes being due, which if you don’t get a second notice you probably don’t even know you owe the tax. And if you don’t get that little prodding you are probably not going to pay it,” Littrell said.

“And this list was current as of Nov. 30, 2017. There were $2,102,000 in delinquent taxes for personal property. And in 2012 the percent collected was 94.4 percent, and it dropped to 87.04 percent in 2016. And we are in danger of dropping off over $200,000 shortly that is on the five-year cusp that once that rolls over it is lost and gone forever. So we do have a problem in collecting delinquent taxes.”

McCraw asked when county stickers on vehicles were eliminated. He wondered what kind of effect that has had on the collection of personal property taxes. While it is an “aggravation” to have that sticker, he said it does give something for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to enforce.

Littrell said the Town of Hillsville put a DMV hold on anybody who tried to renew their tags and have not paid their taxes. He said the same tool is available to the Carroll Treasurer’s Office and one that could be very beneficial to the county.

Supervisor Joshua Hendrick asked if the county had not requested that for the past two years.

Assistant County Administrator Nikki Cannon said money was put in the budget to absorb the fees the DMV charges for the service. The money then is remitted back to the county when the taxpayer pays the tax. Hendrick said computers purchased by the county recently were wired to do DMV stops.

“The treasurer said she needed another computer in order to do DMV stops, and because none of the DMV stop money was utilized, the recommendation was to use that money to purchase the computer, and that did not happen,” Cannon replied.

“Right, but the money was there to do that. The ability to place the DMV stops was enabled by us when we adopted the budget over the last two or three years, and that applies to personal property,” Hendrick said.

Martin concluded the discussion by saying he would like to see tax collection updates as a regular item on the board of supervisors’ monthly agenda. It is something that needs to be looked at each meeting, he said, to get “a real handle on this thing.”

“We are responsible to the citizens of the county and I sort of am inclined to say I am responsible for all the citizens, but the gist of my responsibility ought to be to the people who are paying the taxes,” Martin said, “because they are not only paying theirs, they are paying for a percentage for all these folks that are not.”

By Allen Worrell aworrell@thecarrollnews.com

Allen Worrell is the editor of The Carroll News and can be reached at (276) 779-4062 or on Twitter@AWorrellTCN

