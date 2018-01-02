CITY POLICE REPORTS

• Creekside Cinemas on East Bluemont Road was the scene of a theft last week, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The Dec. 26 incident involved an undisclosed sum of money being removed from the purse of Grace Elizabeth Dickerson of Hillsville, Virginia, while it was unattended in a restroom area of the theater complex.

• A second-degree trespassing violation was issued Thursday against Charles Edward Danley, 41, of Starwood Lane at Flat Rock, involving a residence on Austin Drive. A Jan. 29 court date was set in the case.

• Multiple offenses were filed last Wednesday against Adam Kane Westmoreland, 27, of 1227 Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, after police stopped his vehicle for a registration violation in the Walmart parking lot. This led to a probable-cause search, due to the presence of a weapon and used needles, according to police records, and violations including possession of a concealed handgun (seized as evidence), displaying a fictitious registration plate, driving while license revoked and no insurance. Westmoreland is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 7.

• A larceny occurred at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Dec. 16, which involved the theft of merchandise valued at $183, including coveralls and a Peppa Pig wood game, Star Wars fighter plane, Stellosphere and Monster High doll.

• Christopher Anthony Bottoms, 47, of 458 Old Highway 601, Mount Airy, was charged with possession of stolen property on Dec. 16 after police investigated an alleged false pretense incident at Surrey Bank and Trust. No other details were listed regarding the charge for which Bottoms was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Jan. 30.