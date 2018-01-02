City seeking Hall nominations

After sitting out last “season” in order for a special event to be conducted, the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame is back in action for 2018 with nominations now being sought.

The program was launched in 2002 to recognize those who have had exemplary sports careers locally. And since then more than 60 individuals or teams have been inducted into the hall, beginning with its first class in the spring of 2003.

However, this process went on a self-administered suspension as far as 2017 nominations were concerned. This was done in conjunction with the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame reaching its 15th year, and a special reunion for previous inductees was held last spring in lieu of the usual ceremony for the latest members.

The traditional nomination process is now under way again, with the names of former athletes and others being sought by city Parks and Recreation Director Catrina Alexander. The deadline for nominations, postmarked or emailed, is Jan. 31.

Suggestions can be made for both the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame and the Granite City Award. The latter goes to those who have contributed to the promotion of sports in the community other than as an athlete, coach or administrator.

The defined area of the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame includes the city limits, the Mount Airy City Schools District and the one-mile extra-territorial jurisdiction, an area encircling the city limits which is under municipal zoning control.

Those elected to hall membership are required to have had a recognized career as an athlete, coach, administrator, referee, umpire or other official. That career must have brought recognition to the individuals and the area by their involvement, and contributed to the promotion and success of sports locally by their actions.

Nominees also must be of good character and reputation, who have upheld the ideals of good sportsmanship, and are required to have been a resident of the defined area by birth or relocation.

The maximum number for each annual class is four, who may be living or awarded posthumously. In order to be elected to membership, a nominee can receive no more than one dissenting vote from a committee choosing the inductees.

One recipient is picked per year for the Granite City Award.

Nomination forms are available at Mount Airy Parks and Recreation headquarters, Mount Airy High School and online at www.mountairy.org, according to Alexander. She can be reached at 336-786-8313 or emailed at calexander@mountairy.org for more information.

Past inductees

Members of the last Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame class inducted in 2016 were Clarence Hines, Sarah Knott, Donald Price and the Mount Airy High School boys’ tennis teams of 2005-2006. David Beal received the Granite City Award.

Other past sports hall inductees include James “Butter” Cox, Billy Cox, Fred Folger Jr., Wallace Shelton, Ernie Beamer, Johnny Coble, Sam Moir, Mike Cooke, Charles Atkins, William Hawks, Charles Moir, Harry Monday, Tom Childress, Chubby Dean Lovill, Jim Miller, John Yokley and The Graniteers;

Also, Angela Harbour, James Brim, Doc Wall, Jerry Hollingsworth, Newton “Corky” Fowler, Todd Greenwood, Keri Whitehead, Dennis France, Mack Haynes, Dick Belton, Jack R. Childress, Natalie Nester, the MAHS basketball teams of 1960-1961, Bill Slate, Randy Joyce, H. Floyd Jones, Christine Sanders Warren, Terry Pruett, John Richard Gruble, Charles “Buster” Cox, Derek Slate, Johnny Sanders, James Thomas Hayes and Michael K. Patton;

In addition, Elizabeth Boyd Bell, Marion G. Jones, Sandra “Sonnie” Sanders, James E. Holleman, William L. Mabry Jr., Jim Frye, Edsel Hiatt, Eddie Cobb, Brandon Hiatt, Robert Dean, Kris Peavy, William Scott John and the 2001-2002 Mount Airy boys’ basketball teams.

Other Granite City Award winners include Ronald Johnson, Al Peavy, Floyd Rees, Erie Perry, Gary York, Polly Cox, William Carter, Carlton Everhart, Ronald Boyles, Griggs Hampton, the Moody family, Mike Bowman and the Epperson family.

Local radio station owner and sports broadcaster Kelly Epperson, left, calls a baseball game with his son Hal in this file photo. The Epperson family, which has covered local sports since 1948, was honored with the Granite City Award as part of the 2015 Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame inductions. These are resuming for 2018 after a one-year break. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Epperson-HOF-file-1.jpg Local radio station owner and sports broadcaster Kelly Epperson, left, calls a baseball game with his son Hal in this file photo. The Epperson family, which has covered local sports since 1948, was honored with the Granite City Award as part of the 2015 Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame inductions. These are resuming for 2018 after a one-year break. File photo

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.