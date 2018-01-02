Posted on by


Surry County Schools celebrate School Board Appreciation Month by presenting original artworks to members of the county Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting. Art teachers Stephanie Miller, Hank Whitaker, Courtney Willard, Melissa Simpson and Jennifer Via presented board members with caricatures.


Surry County Schools

Surry County Schools celebrate School Board Appreciation Month by presenting original artworks to members of the county Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting. Art teachers Stephanie Miller, Hank Whitaker, Courtney Willard, Melissa Simpson and Jennifer Via presented board members with caricatures.

Surry County Schools celebrate School Board Appreciation Month by presenting original artworks to members of the county Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting. Art teachers Stephanie Miller, Hank Whitaker, Courtney Willard, Melissa Simpson and Jennifer Via presented board members with caricatures.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_BOE-Art-Teachers.jpgSurry County Schools celebrate School Board Appreciation Month by presenting original artworks to members of the county Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting. Art teachers Stephanie Miller, Hank Whitaker, Courtney Willard, Melissa Simpson and Jennifer Via presented board members with caricatures. Surry County Schools

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:09 pm
Updated: 8:33 pm. |    

City seeking Hall nominations

City seeking Hall nominations
8:04 pm |    

Peanut butter, jelly donations sought

Peanut butter, jelly donations sought
5:40 pm |    

Surry DSS announces local fraud hotline

Surry DSS announces local fraud hotline
comments powered by Disqus