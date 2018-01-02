Posted on by

Shoals students visit Wake basketball game


Here are the Shoals Elementary School students watching the Wake Forest women’s basketball team during their trip.


Everyone in the arena stands for the national anthem.


Shoals Elementary students get to watch the Demon Deacon mascot ride a bike.


Here, the Demon Deacon mascot shakes hands with some of the Shoals students.


WINSTON-SALEM — Shoals Elementary School students recently took in the first quarter Positive, Behavior, Intervention and Support reward trip to a Wake Forest Women’s Basketball game.

Shoals Elementary students who demonstrated positive behavior during the first quarter of the school year got to enjoy a trip off campus to see a Wake Forest University Women’s Basketball game. The Deacons took on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers in a close game. The Deacons were able to hold off the 49ers in the end for the win.

