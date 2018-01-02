Shoals students visit Wake basketball game

WINSTON-SALEM — Shoals Elementary School students recently took in the first quarter Positive, Behavior, Intervention and Support reward trip to a Wake Forest Women’s Basketball game.

Shoals Elementary students who demonstrated positive behavior during the first quarter of the school year got to enjoy a trip off campus to see a Wake Forest University Women’s Basketball game. The Deacons took on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers in a close game. The Deacons were able to hold off the 49ers in the end for the win.