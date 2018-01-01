Cold doesn’t stop museum party

The weather outside was frightful, but that didn’t stop the museum from drawing a crowd downtown Sunday night.

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History held a “21+ New Years at the Museum” event from 9 p.m. up until time to count down to the end of the old year and the start of a new one.

During that three hours, adults were able to rotate around to different places on three stories to take part in Brian Gray and Raven Drums, a trivia night station, an adult craft station, a storytelling station, custom wine glasses and champagne toast at midnight.

Along with a three-course dinner earlier in the eve at Old North State Winery across the street, the full night of events was part of a fundraising effort for the museum.

“Telling ghost stories on New Years Eve — something people have been doing for hundreds if not thousands of years to pass the time of a long, cold, dark night,” said Kate Rauhauser-Smith, who led a group of visitors on her aural journey.

“What a great time we had at the museum’s celebration,” she said afterward.

On the second floor, Sonya Laney, museum director of education, showed folks how to use a glass etching paste to create designs on glass surfaces, such as a wine glass or beer stein that the people took home as souvenirs.

Ann Nimnicht said she was from Florida, but was in the city and was celebrating the new year by trying to decorate a wine glass with her friend Teresa Fleming, a Mount Airy native now living in Florida.

Joy Key paused from her artistic endeavors to say that she was from High Point. She was camping with friends at Mayberry Campgrounds, much to the shock of some of her other friends, considering the frigid temperatures.

By one thermometer, ’17 was ushered out at 17 degrees.

Despite the cold, a crowd of about 65-70 people stood outside to listen to local band Going Dutch perform from 11 p.m. to midnight — with the occasional trip into the vestibule for some hot cocoa.

As the time drew closer, Matt Edwards, museum executive director, said he saw more people walking along the sidewalks toward the museum courtyard. Others trickled outside from the museum events until the crowd had doubled what had been there moments before.

While Times Square in New York City has a ball drop to ring in the new year, Mount Airy instead had the opposite. As the seconds were counted down by the crowd, a lighted Mayberry Sheriff badge rose up into the air dozens of feet above onlookers.

After a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne,” along with some hugs and selfies, the frozen participants hurried off into the new year.

Children watch the 2018 Mayberry Sheriff badge being lifted into the sky at the countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7764_filtered.jpg Children watch the 2018 Mayberry Sheriff badge being lifted into the sky at the countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Jeff Linville | The News High above the ground, Mount Airy’s version of the Times Square ball shines across the downtown sky. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7762_filtered.jpg High above the ground, Mount Airy’s version of the Times Square ball shines across the downtown sky. Jeff Linville | The News Kate Rauhauser-Smith tells ghost stories on the first floor of the museum in the hours before midnight. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7716_filtered.jpg Kate Rauhauser-Smith tells ghost stories on the first floor of the museum in the hours before midnight. Jeff Linville | The News Beth DeGraff, right, watches as Joy Key works on her glass etching on the second floor of the museum. Several museum patrons left with a self-decorated wine glass thanks to a workshop given on New Year’s Eve. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7719_filtered.jpg Beth DeGraff, right, watches as Joy Key works on her glass etching on the second floor of the museum. Several museum patrons left with a self-decorated wine glass thanks to a workshop given on New Year’s Eve. Jeff Linville | The News Kevin Nowlin, left, Lisa Nowlin and Teresa Fleming try their hand at etching glass. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7725_filtered.jpg Kevin Nowlin, left, Lisa Nowlin and Teresa Fleming try their hand at etching glass. Jeff Linville | The News Some stencils help patrons decorate their glasses for the holiday. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7728_filtered.jpg Some stencils help patrons decorate their glasses for the holiday. Jeff Linville | The News Paisley Chilton gets a bead necklace and a noisemaker to prepare for the countdown to midnight while well dressed for the cold. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7730_filtered.jpg Paisley Chilton gets a bead necklace and a noisemaker to prepare for the countdown to midnight while well dressed for the cold. Jeff Linville | The News Michaela Larson, left, and Becca Miller, from Old North State Winery, served beverages to adults to celebrate the new year. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0JAL7732_filtered.jpg Michaela Larson, left, and Becca Miller, from Old North State Winery, served beverages to adults to celebrate the new year. Jeff Linville | The News

100+ brave chill for countdown

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.