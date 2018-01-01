Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports.

• Jeremy Allen Spaugh, of Culler Road, Pinnacle, reported the theft of a camper on Dec. 22. He said sometime between 2-4 p.m. an unknown person stole a 1998 Citation camper (valued at $1,500) off the property.

• Jeremy Todd Bledsoe, of Siloam, reported a theft at Homeplace Recreational Park in Ararat on Dec. 22. He said sometime since Oct. 28 a person stole six Trojan golf cart batteries and eight Diehard golf cart batteries with a total value of $2,000.

• Ultimate Towing and Recovery, of Park Drive in Mount Airy, and Gina Gentry Nicholes, of the company, reported a theft on Dec. 22. The report says a 32-year-old white female took a T-shirt and a $25 gift card from the business that afternoon. The report says the incident was closed by an arrest, but the arrest report was not attached to the form.

• Brenda Kay Sawyers, of Southridge Drive, Mount Airy, reported property damage Dec. 22. She said someone broke into her outbuilding, doing $150 in damages. Nothing was listed as taken on the report.

• Melinda Calloway Hutchens, of Swansboro Lane, Mount Airy, reported property damage Dec. 22. She said sometime between Dec. 20-21, someone threw a hammer through the window of her 1995 Chevy Blazer, doing $300 in damage to the driver’s side window and door.

• Michael Wayne Holt, of Red Brush Road, reported a stolen car on Dec. 23. He said between 7 p.m. the night before and noon that day someone stole his 2001 Chevy Impala ($2,000). A possible suspect is listed as a white male, but the case is under further investigation.

• John Alfred Bracey III, of River Road, Dobson, reported a break-in of his truck on Christmas Eve. He said between 5:30 p.m. the night before and noon that day someone entered his 2003 Ford E-150 and stole a CD case with 50 CDs, valued at $600, as well as three containers of Redd’s Apple Ale ($6.50).

• Randy Ellree Parlier, of Cottontail Lane, Elkin, reported a stolen ATV on Christmas Eve. He said the Suzuki LT80 ($1,500) was under a carport at the residence when it was taken sometime between Dec. 22-24.

• Joshua Bryan Edwards, of Lambsburg, Virginia, reported a larceny on New Life Church Road, Mount Airy, on Christmas Eve. He said someone stole a car battery ($80) from a vehicle at the location.

• Timothy Conrad Childress, of Abner Lane, Mount Airy, reported a vandalism on Christmas Day. He said someone was breaking windows by throwing rocks between noon and 4 p.m. He listed the suspects as a 12-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy. The case is under further investigation.

• Austin and David Childress, of Cameron Lane, reported a scam at their residence on Dec. 27. They said an 18-year-old white male “sold” them a vehicle. Then once the teen had their money, he refused to turn over the title. The case is under further investigation.

• Joseph Ervin Odum, of Dobson, reported a theft at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church on Stony Knoll Road in Dobson on Dec. 27. He said someone took a 2005 enclosed utility trailer ($4,000) loaded with tools, valued at $9,000.

