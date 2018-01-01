Area libraries offering tax help

Looking for reliable, free tax help this tax season?

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has assistance available at several branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help individuals prepare 2017 tax returns. Tax preparation is available for low to moderate income taxpayers — defined as having gross household income less than $54,000 — as well as the elderly, those with disabilities, limited English proficiency or are serving in the military.

VITA site hours are by appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment.

Here are the dates and hours available at the libraries:

• Elkin Public Library, Jan. 24-Apr. 5, Thursdays 2:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays Feb. 3, 10, and March 10 (2/3, 2/10, a0:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.. Call 336-835-5586.

• East Bend Public Library, Feb. 3-Apr. 7, Saturdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Call 336-699-5100.

• Yadkin County Public Library, Jan. 24-Apr. 4, Wednesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 336-679-8792.

• Boonville Public Library, Jan. 22-Apr. 10 — Mondays 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. as well as Saturdays Feb. 10, March 10, March 24, and April 7, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Call 336-367-7737.

• Alleghany County Public Library, Jan. 24 through April 14, Wednesdays 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 336-372-5573.

In addition, the Northwestern Regional Library in partnership with the United Way and H&R Block provides MyFreeTaxes.com (https://www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes). The site will be available through the Northwestern Regional Library website (www.nwrl.org) free of charge.

MyFreeTaxes provides online filing for federal and state returns to qualifying filers both individuals and families with household incomes of $66,000 or less in 2017. The online tool allows taxpayers to self-file for free using a simple step-by-step process that includes free phone, email, and online chat support from IRS-certified specialists.

Residents may also be eligible for up to $6,318 from the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Four out of five eligible workers claim and get their EITC.