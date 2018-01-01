Free job search classes offered

Surry Community College will be offering free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in January. No advance registration is required. The classes are:

An Employability Lab will be open Monday through Thursday, Jan. 2 through May 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. The lab will also be open at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. It will be open at the Yadkin County Public Library, 233 E. Main St., Yadkinville on each Monday, Jan. 2 through April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and each Wednesday, Jan. 2 through May 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, it will be open on Wednesdays, Jan. 3 through May 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dobson Public Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson.

Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help you register and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter and apply for jobs.

An Employability Skills class will be offered Jan. 2 and 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Goodwill Career Connections, in Elkin. This overview of seeking employment in today’s job market focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, are considering a career change, are re-entering the workforce after an absence or are looking for that first job. Learn to use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, to search and apply for jobs and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

#UsingSocialMedia and Networking as Job Search Tools will be offered on Jan. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, in Mount Airy. Expand your work search efforts to include social media and networking. Understand the role of social media, online job boards, and employer websites in discovering job opportunities. Build your networking skills and learn to use NCWorks Virtual Recruiter and job search features to your advantage.

Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered on Jan. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get you noticed. Learn resume dos and don’ts, how to address background and work history issues, and tips specific for navigating the online application process. Receive assistance with creating resumes and cover letters in the NCWorks database.

Dynamic Interview Techniques will be offered on Jan. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what you should do after. Gain valuable insight on popular interview questions, what a potential employer cannot ask, what to wear to an interview, and how to address questions related to having a criminal record, age, and other barriers to employment.

All Things NCWorks will be offered on Jan. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Put North Carolina’s job listing website to work for you. Find your job interests, create resumes and cover letters, access free online skills training, search for jobs in every county in North Carolina, discover employment and wage data, and gain valuable information from this website that is much more than a list of jobs.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at (336) 386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.