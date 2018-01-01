New Year’s Eve comes early

Several area events on Sunday made it possible to celebrate the new year without staying up until midnight on New Year’s Eve.

JOLO Winery and Vineyard in Pilot Mountain offered holiday tapas starting at 11:30 a.m., a New Year’s Eve dinner at Shelton Vineyard’s Harvest Grill in Dobson began at 5:30 p.m., Old North State Winery in Mount Airy served a special three-course holiday dinner benefiting the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, with a first seating at 6 p.m.

Area children followed up the the Musuem dinner with two hours of crafts, pizza and fun at the museum with a balloon drop and sparkling cider toast at 8 p.m., billed as “Midnight in the Azores,” named in honor of the islands off the coast of Portugal where the new year arrives four hours ahead of Mount Airy, deemed the perfect time for children to celebrate.

“I am learning so much about eighth grade science,” said Mark Brown, of the complexities of a balloon drop inside the museum’s clock tower.

“They’re acting like living things,” said Brown of the 150 balloons at the top of the museum’s clock tower, secured by what Sonya Laney, director of educations and programs, described as an impressive, technologically-advanced tarp held in place by zip ties and twine. The balloons had previously been stored in plastic trash bags and accumulated enough static electricity that Brown wasn’t sure they’d fall when released. “Most of them are sticking to the bottom of the stairs,” he said.

Anticipation ran high among the children toasting the new year at the bottom of the unheated clock tower as they waited for the balloons to fall while sporting the new year’s hats they had made themselves an hour before. Lights in the clock tower were turned off and replaced by red and green disco lights at two minutes before midnight, Azorean time.

In the end, gravity prevailed over static electricity when the zip ties were released, and the new year was welcomed by children and relieved museum staff and volunteers.

Earlier in the evening, the children had eaten a dinner of take-out pizza, and led by education director Laney and Kate Rauhauser-Smith, decorated and constructed their own festive hats. Meanwhile across the street at Old North State Winery, parents were feasting on chef Chris Wishart’s three-course New Year’s dinner, with entrée choices of individual Beef Wellington, Grouper filet or Maryland-style crab cakes.

Down the road in Dobson, The Harvest Grill had booked 185 reservations for New Year’s Eve. “It’s the biggest night we’ve ever had,” said pastry chef Frances Draughn, who was also taking care of the front of the house. After dinner, guests had the option to continue the evening with music and dancing at The Barn at Heritage Farm, with shuttles ferrying guests back and forth.

Clockwise from lower left, Claire Youell, 3, Amelia Edwards, 4, Andrew Edwards, 9, Maddie Youell, age 7, Madeline Caudill, age 9 and James Caudill, age 11, finish up their pizza and prepare for some crafts. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5409.jpg Clockwise from lower left, Claire Youell, 3, Amelia Edwards, 4, Andrew Edwards, 9, Maddie Youell, age 7, Madeline Caudill, age 9 and James Caudill, age 11, finish up their pizza and prepare for some crafts. Bill Colvard | The News Ralph and Janet Jannelli of Charlotte chose Shelton Vineyard’s harvest Grill for their New Year’s Eve dinner. The Janellis come up every spring for the Triumph rally and decided to come back for New Year’s. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5391.jpg Ralph and Janet Jannelli of Charlotte chose Shelton Vineyard’s harvest Grill for their New Year’s Eve dinner. The Janellis come up every spring for the Triumph rally and decided to come back for New Year’s. Bill Colvard | The News Rickie Caudill, age 6, spells his name in glue, in preparation for an application of glitter. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5438.jpg Rickie Caudill, age 6, spells his name in glue, in preparation for an application of glitter. Bill Colvard | The News Children choose between a wide selection of hat-decorating options, including glitter, glue, pipe cleaners, stickers, 2018 cut-outs and confetti. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5415.jpg Children choose between a wide selection of hat-decorating options, including glitter, glue, pipe cleaners, stickers, 2018 cut-outs and confetti. Bill Colvard | The News Ellie Edwards, age 11, works the new year 2018, into her hat’s decorating scheme. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5442.jpg Ellie Edwards, age 11, works the new year 2018, into her hat’s decorating scheme. Bill Colvard | The News Two of Old North Sate Winery’s three first course choices; (left) salad of local baby greens with fried goat cheese, avocado mousse, roasted beets and candied pecans, and (right) lobster bisque with crab fritter, herb oil and manchego cheese. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5395.jpg Two of Old North Sate Winery’s three first course choices; (left) salad of local baby greens with fried goat cheese, avocado mousse, roasted beets and candied pecans, and (right) lobster bisque with crab fritter, herb oil and manchego cheese. Bill Colvard | The News Claire Youell, age 3, shows off her glittery creation. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5428.jpg Claire Youell, age 3, shows off her glittery creation. Bill Colvard | The News “I’m interested,” said Amelia Edwards, age 4, when she learned there was confetti. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5412.jpg “I’m interested,” said Amelia Edwards, age 4, when she learned there was confetti. Bill Colvard | The News Andrew Edwards, age 9, welcomed 2018 in his own handwriting. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5430.jpg Andrew Edwards, age 9, welcomed 2018 in his own handwriting. Bill Colvard | The News Maddie Youell, age 7, decorates her hat. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5432.jpg Maddie Youell, age 7, decorates her hat. Bill Colvard | The News James Caudill, age 11, secures pipe cleaners to his hat. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5435.jpg James Caudill, age 11, secures pipe cleaners to his hat. Bill Colvard | The News Madeline Caudill, age 9, makes a selection from the craft table. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5439.jpg Madeline Caudill, age 9, makes a selection from the craft table. Bill Colvard | The News Red disco lights flash in the basement of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s clock tower as 150 balloons drop from the top of the stairwell in celebration of “Midnight in the Azores.” http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_5472.jpg Red disco lights flash in the basement of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s clock tower as 150 balloons drop from the top of the stairwell in celebration of “Midnight in the Azores.” Bill Colvard | The News

Several options for early celebration around the county

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.