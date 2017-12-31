Police reports

• A Mount Airy teen was arrested on felony drug charges Thursday while officers were investigating an apparently unrelated matter, according to city police department reports. Damon Kane Hawks, 19, of 107 W. Crosswinds Court, was encountered at a Rawley Avenue address during a robbery investigation, police records state, which led to a probable-cause search.

That resulted in Hawks being charged with two felonies, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, along with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 21 appearance in District Court. There was no other mention in police records of the robbery investigation.

• The larceny of a motor vehicle was reported Wednesday, which involved a blue 2004 Ford Explorer valued at $1,300 being taken by a known suspect from the Maple Street home of Jenna Elizabeth Johnson. The theft also involved the theft of the vehicle’s license plate, number CCZ1336, with the victims of the incident listed as Joseph Bruce Spatafore of Winston-Salem and Johnson.

• Daniel Garcia Rico, 29, of 230 Locklear St., was charged with driving while impaired and speeding to elude arrest on Dec. 17 after an officer attempted to stop a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup he was operating upon observing it traveling right of the fog line and then veering back left of center. When the stop was initiated on U.S. 52 near Bluemont Road, Rico allegedly fled in the vehicle and subsequently stopped at a residence where he left on foot. He subsequently was arrested and released under a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 13.

• Corey Jacob Hawks, 31, of 1343 Pipers Gap Road, was arrested on a domestic assault charge on Dec. 15 at the State Employees Credit Union, where police responded to a domestic call and found that Hawks allegedly had assaulted his grandmother. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 19 District Court appearance.

• William Michael Jones, 61, of 158 Indian Trail, Westfield, was arrested on Dec. 12 on an outstanding warrant for a charge of misdemeanor child abuse which had been filed on Nov. 27 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Police discovered the existence of the warrant after encountering Jones at a magistrate’s office. He was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Jan. 8.

• Christy Nicole Cheatham, 29, of Radford, Virginia, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Dec. 12 after coming to the police station as a transient. A routine check found that she was wanted in Radford on an unspecified manner, with Cheatham jailed under a $500 secured bond pending a court appearance in Dobson the next day.