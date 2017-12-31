Break-ins on the rise at holidays

DOBSON — The season of gift-giving made homes a target for crooks this past week. Several home and business robberies were reported to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dennis James Simmons, of Pilot Mountain, reported a break-in at Mayberry Auto Sales on Airport Road in Holly Springs on Dec. 23. He said sometime between 5:30 p.m. the night before and 10:30 a.m. that day an unknown person broke in and stole a 1993 Ford Mustang, license plate, multiple sets of car keys, multiple car titles and property deeds and various tools.

• Angel Secundino, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in Dec. 23 of Space Savers Self Storage just off Old U.S. 601 on Helaman Way in White Plains. He said that between 9:30-10 a.m. that morning someone cut the lock of a storage unit and stole several items. An inventory of the items was not attached to the report.

• Steven Bradley Pale, of Westover Drive, Mount Airy, reported Christmas Day that someone had broken in and stolen his JVC 55-inch TV, valued at $600. He said the incident occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Dec. 23 and 9:50 a.m. on Christmas Day.

• Jerry and Lucy Vestal, of Pat Nixon Road, State Road, reported a break-in on Dec. 26. The couple said that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. some unknown person broke in and stole two men’s diamond rings (no value given), a wooden jewelry box (valued at $20), $52 in coins in a glass jar, $15 in quarters, three $2 bills and some tie tacks.

• Tommy Dean Edmonds, of Dobson, reported a break-in of a property on A.Z. Phillips Road in Elkin, the address of Fisher River Farms, on Dec. 26. He said sometime between Dec. 24-26, a person damaged a door to gain entry, then stole a Vizio TV ($500), Hitachi TV ($400), Filler telescope ($150) and a camo ski mask.

• Raleigh Walter Burnett, of Burnett Lane, Dobson, reported a break-in Dec. 26. He said sometime between 8-10 a.m. a person entered the home and stole eight collectors Morgan silver dollars worth $2,000, 2o rows of Lincoln pennies, several miscellaneous collectible coins, a Judge .410-calibre five-shot pistol, and six or seven homemade Bowie knives he valued at $200.

• William Taylor Zimmerman III, of Mountain Park Road, Thurmond, reported a break-in on Dec. 26. He said that sometime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. someone damaged his front door and storm door to gain entry, then stole $200 in cash, a 42-inch LG TV ($600), and a 55-inch LG TV ($700).

• Sarah Robinson and Monica Willard, both of York Road, Mount Airy, reported a burglary Dec. 27. They said sometime between 7 p.m. the night before and 1 a.m. that day, someone entered the residence and stole several items, including an extensive hat collection, estimated at about 50 in number. Also taken were a Yamaha guitar ($400), an unnamed guitar ($500), a guitar amp ($550), a Samsung 32-inch TV ($200) and five pairs of Nike Jordan sneakers ($100). A possible suspect is listed as a 34-year-old white male, but the case is listed as being under further investigation.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

