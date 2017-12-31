Haynes wins Fancy Gap recount by single vote

After a recount last week in Carroll County Circuit Court, Joey D. Haynes has won the Fancy Gap District seat on the Carroll County School Board by a single vote.

Carroll County Clerk of the Circuit Court Gerald Goad said Wednesday that Haynes received 500 votes after the recount and challenger Phillip W. Berrier finished with 499 votes. Carroll County Registrar Kimberly Cloud said the recount process took about three hours. Following the recount, the results are now official and certified. Haynes is set to be sworn in at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Berrier filed for a recount in the Fancy Gap District race for Carroll County School Board after losing the race by three votes to Haynes, the incumbent, in the Nov. 7 election. At that time, Haynes received 501 votes while Berrier took 498 votes. Gina S. Hall received 233 votes in the race, Patricia S. Sebens garnered 200 votes and there were seven write-in votes. After the Carroll County Electoral Board finished canvassing the votes, Berrier filed the petition for a recount later the same day.

Sage B. Johnson, chief judge of the Twenty-Eighth Judicial Circuit, and Stacey W. Moreau, chief judge of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit, presided Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Carroll County with Josiah T. Showalter, Jr., chief judge of the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit, serving as members of a three-judge court over the recount procedures authorized by section 24.2-800 et. seq. of the Code of Virginia.

