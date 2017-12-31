Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tyler Blake Daughenbaugh, 19, a white male is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possess weapon of mass destruction, two counts felony possess schedule II controlled substance, assault inflicting serious injury and two counts injury to property. He also has an outstanding warrant for Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device.

• Timothy Don McMillian, 38, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess stolen firearm, five counts felony possess stolen motor vehicle, two counts felony possess stolen goods and felony obtain property by false pretense. He also has outstanding warrants for AWDWIKISI and Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device.

• Joaquin Garcia Rangel, 24, a Hispanic male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault with a deadly weapon.

• Jessica Ann Dancy Faw, 30, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while license revoked and speeding.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.