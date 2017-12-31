The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

– Zachary T. Thompson 35, and Stacy M Baker 37, of Mount Airy Issued Dec. 28

– Michael D Farmer 59, and Mary E Mabe 63, of Pilot Mountain Issued Dec. 28

– John C Lambert 33, and Shawn A Watson 27, of Mount Airy Issued Dec. 28

– Roger D Childress 67, and Bonnie S Snow 66, of Booneville Issued Dec. 22

– Andrew G Barneycastle 26, and Amanda N Barneycastle 25, of Dobson Issued Dec. 22

– Thomas R Lawson 47, of Pinnacle and Melanie K Sees 27, of King Issued Dec. 22

– David L Vance 34, and Pearl Howard 26, of Elkin Issued Dec. 22

– Jeffrey T Tilley 47, and Christine R Connolly 43, of Mount Airy Issued Dec. 22