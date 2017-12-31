In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Christian Diaz to Christopher Eleva Lot 27 Hillcrest Development PB 9 55 in Mount Airy $110

– Michael and Lacie Caldwell to Jeremy and Krystle Stamps Lot 9 Melton Meadows Section 1 PB 18 21 in Bryan Township $340

– CMH Homes Inc. to Brenda and Ivry Davidson Lot 20 Blue Ridge View Estates Section Three PB 15 188 Stewarts Creek $330

– Matthew and Elizabeth Creed to Samuel Holder 2 Acres in Eldora $100

– Carolyn and Floyd Durham to Nancy Montgomery 99.47 Acres in Stewarts Creek $580

– Granite New Market Crossing LLC to City of Mount Airy 0.054 acres 2341 Square Feet Portion 259 Main Street $43

– HPR & AC Liquidation Inc. to Charles Tidd and Sara Fowler Tract 1 13,445 Square Feet PB 34 126 and Tract 2 9,137 Square Feet PB 34 126 in Mount Airy $60

– Cody and Jollibee Jones to Oscar and Lory Puckett Tract in Mount Airy $18

– Harry Marshall to Eric and Jennifer Aparicio 6.09 Acres in Mount Airy $370

– Melissa Newman to Clifton and Jenna Lyons Tract Wilkes and Surry $272

– Christina and Brian Parker to Matthew and Toby White Tract 1 17249 Square Feet Portion Lot 24 and Tract 2 1.078 Acres Lot 23 and Portion Lot 22 Windsor Park Section 1 PB 11 21 in Dobson $380

– Spencers Property LLC to Karl and Vanessa Wade Unit 203 Spencer’s Lofts Condominiums BK 1 360-365 BK 1 362 and 369 in Mount Airy $510

– Terry and Lisa Enterprises LLC to Ronald and Naomi Magadieu 2 Tracts Lots 22 and 23 Section 2 Surrey Acres Development PB 7.5 in Dobson $310

– Carol and Ronald Tucker to Wallter and Delores Mcelhaney 1.41 Acres PB 4 190 in Mount Airy $330

– Debbie and James Fox to Edward and Kim Watkins 9.117 Acres Tract 2 Rosalie M Lewis Division PB 23 57 and PB 34 130 Bryan Township $102

– John and Brittany McBride to Earl and Patricia Emery 0.880 Acres in Mount Airy $160

– Spencers Property LLC to Efrosene and Dimitrios Dounis Unit No.101 Spencers Lofts Condominiums Spencers Property LLC BK 1 360 and 1 368 in Mount Airy $383

– Damon and Shannon Tomschick to Wells Fargo Bank 1403/1032 NC Deed in Lieu of Forclosure with General warranties Lots $289

