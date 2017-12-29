Dobson’s Smith earns new credentials

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dobson Town manager Josh Smith recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.

Smith is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program, according to the agency.

ICMA says its mission is to create excellence in local governance by promoting professional management worldwide and increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s nearly 10,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have “significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development,” according to the association.

Smith is qualified by 13 years of professional local government experience, seven years of which are at the executive level, stated ICMA. Prior to his appointment in 2010 as the town manager of Dobson, he served as a police officer and detective for the Winston-Salem Police Department for nearly six years, beginning in January 2005.

