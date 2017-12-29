Four arrested in Cana on drug, firearm charges

CANA, Va. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at a Cana residence Tuesday has led to the arrest of four people on drug, firearm and burglary charges.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, deputies from his office received a call at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle located at a residence on Mulberry Lane, which is off Apple Ridge Road, about halfway between U.S. 52 and Interstate 77. The caller also asked that deputies see if they could locate anyone at the home.

Deputy Jarrett Combs, Deputy Josh Bowers and Sgt. Cody Edwards arrived at the residence and located four people inside the home. The owner of the residence arrived and a search of the home revealed a firearm and what appeared to be a Schedule II drug, Gardner said.

Sheriff Gardner said four people, all with Mount Airy residences, were arrested on site.

Arrested were Jamie Keith Barr, 27, Justin Lee Davis, 30, Therman Kennie Largen, 25, and Kristy Lane Gates, 32.

• Garner said Barr has been charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug. Barr is currently being held without bond.

Barr was arrested in Surry County Nov. 20 for two counts of failure to appear in court: Oct. 16 and Oct. 30. He was given a $8,500 secured bond. He was arrested in May for the charge of possession of stolen goods. In May 2016 he was arrested on charges of larceny of a vehicle, possession of stolen goods and assault on a female.

• Davis was charged with burglary of a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, vandalizing or destroying property, possessing a weapon while in possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of a Schedule II drug. Davis is currently being held without bond.

In October Davis received a suspended sentence after being convicted of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. Another conviction could activate that 12-month suspended sentence.

• Gardner said Gates has been charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of weapon while in possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Gates is also being held without bond.

• Largen is charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a weapon while in possession of a Schedule II drug. Gardner said Largen is being held on a $5,000 secure bond.

Barr http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ArrBarr.jpg Barr Davis http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ArrDavis.jpg Davis Gates http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ArrGates.jpg Gates Largen http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ArrLargen.jpg Largen