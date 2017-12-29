Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Sarah Joann Ferguson, 32, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Dec. 23 in Surry County for failure to appear in court the day before in Wilkes County. She was given a $750 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date in Wilkesboro.

She has a Jan. 4 court date in Wilkes on a charge of driving while license revoked. On Jan. 18 she faces counts of driving while license revoked, no car inspection and expired tag. On Jan. 26 the charge is second-degree trespassing.

On Jan. 29 in Iredell County the charge is driving while license revoked.

Feb. 1 is back in Wilkes on a charge of driving while license revoked, no car inspection and expired tag.

On Feb. 12 she has an appearance in Dobson for counts of larceny, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

Feb. 21 in Wilkes brings charges of driving while license revoked and failure to burn headlights.

March 1 in Wilkes adds another count of driving while license revoked as well as expired tag and no inspection.

• Brittany Kay Venable, 23, of Skyview Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 24 for failure to appear in court Nov. 3. She was given a $600 secured bond and a Jan. 19 court date for charges of larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

She also has a Feb. 22 date for a charge of giving false information to an officer.

• Adam Christian Campbell, 29, of Hayden Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 26 on a charge of assault on a female. The victim is listed as Josea Phipps of Dobson. He was given no bond with a court appearance set for the next day.

• Kendra Elizabeth Hamm, 23, of King, was served an order for arrest on Dec. 26 on a probation violation (being outside her home county). She was given a $9,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date, where she also faces charges of possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

• Michael Davis Gwyn, 55, of Raven Knob Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 27 on charges of two counts of writing a worthless check, dated Oct. 10. The complainant is listed as Fairystone Imports, Snowhill Drive, Mount Airy. He was given a Feb. 2 court date.

• Patricia Whitaker Bondurant, 52, of Woodbury Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 27 for failure to appear in court on Nov. 3 in Richmond County on a charge of larceny and also a warrant on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, dated the same day. She was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and a Feb. 5 court date in Rockingham for the failure to appear charge and Feb. 26 date in Surry for the warrant.

She also has a Jan. 10 court date in Dobson on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Mark Kevin Tilley, 50, of Hedgepin Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 28 on a charge of nonsupport of a child in Stokes County. He was given a 30-day incarceration.