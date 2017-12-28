Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Christopher Kyle Wilson, 32, of Siloam Road, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Dec. 22 charging him with five counts of failure to appear in court, dated Oct. 30. He was jailed under a $60,800 secured bond with a Dec. 28 court date.

According to the Surry County court docket, Wilson has an appearance Jan. 18 for several charges: driving while impaired, four counts of driving while license revoked, civil revocation of license for 30 days, two counts of driving with no insurance, expired registration/tag, four counts of fictitious or altered registration/license plate, no vehicle inspection, allowing someone to drive a vehicle, driving a motorcycle without an endorsement on his license, lending a license plate to another driver, and failure to apply for a new title.

Wilson also has a Jan. 22 court date for charges of being a habitual felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kendra Leeann York, 25, of Happy Lane, Dobson, was served warrants Dec. 20 on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and one count felony conspiracy, all dated Nov. 17; and one count of probation violations dated Sept. 7. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 4 court date.

• Ellen Denise Shumate, 53, of Suburban Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Oct. 4 on a charge of writing a worthless check. She was given a $375 cash bond and a Jan. 23 court date.

• Shannon Shumate Carter, 45, of Stanley Mill Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Dec. 22 for failure to appear in court Dec. 13 in Yadkin County on a charge of shoplifting. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 7 court date in Yadkinville.

• Cody Allen Holder, 28, of Casper Stewart Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 23 for failure to appear in court in August. The original charges were driving while license revoked, expired car registration, and no current registration. He was given a $900 secured bond and a $500 cash bond with a Jan. 18 court date.

• Cody Alan Mann, 29, of King Park Circle, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 24 for failure to appear in court in February on a charge of aiding an underaged person in buying alcohol. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 16 court date.