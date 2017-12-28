City school board hands out recognitions

The Mount Airy Board of Education had a busy night at its most recent meeting.
The school board held its regular meeting at Mount Airy Middle School with several recognitions planned for the night.
These included the Mount Airy Middle School Interact and HOSA clubs, which are rare for middle schools. Also, the high school Interact and HOSA officers were honored.
Then came a celebration of the Mount Airy High soccer team for the best season in school history with a conference championship and a Final Four berth. Despite just one loss, the Granite Bears were forced to go into the playoffs as a wild card, said coach Will Hurley. Then they didn’t lose until the Western Regional final.
The school board recognized Amanda Sechrist, Mount Airy Middle, for being the exceptional children’s teacher of the year.
Surry-Yadkin EMC just announced a series of Bright Ideas grants for local schools. The board noted three teachers who had projects approved for local grants: Elaine Reales, Tharrington; Carrie Taylor, Jones; and Heather Stafford, Mount Airy Middle.
Three faculty members were applauded for continuing their education while still on the clock. Finishing degrees recently are Olivia Byerly, middle school principal; Levi Goins, middle school assistant principal; and Penny Willard, grants director.
Several people were recognized during the regular Innovators of the Month award.
Named were Beth Welch, Tharrington; Lauren Murphy, Jones; Xiaowen Zhang, Mount Airy Middle; and Becky Parries, Central Office.
Then for the high school, several people were named for their part in making changes to the Bear Lunch program. These were Sarah Knott, Melissa Ogle, Conni Tucker, Lynn Snow, Kim Lyons, Gena Ray, Courtney Howlett and Kevin Joyce.