College offering automotive service classes

DOBSON — From what it takes to sell cars to how to fix them, Surry Community College is offering several automotive service classes starting in January with a wide array of topics.

• A two-day, 12-hour Motor Vehicle Dealer – Initial course will be offered Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room YA-217 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

The course meets the NC DMV pre-licensing course requirement to be a licensed automotive dealer in the state of North Carolina. Course topics include steps to obtaining a Motor Vehicle Dealer License, the fees associated with a Motor Vehicle Dealer License, the requirements to be a motor vehicle dealer and many other reference materials. Completion of this course allows students to begin the process of becoming an independent automotive dealer in North Carolina.

Cost of attendance is $71. Registration is required by calling (336) 386-3580.

• An Auto Safety Inspection – Certification and Renewal class will be held Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room V-113 on Surry’s campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson for auto technicians and service personnel looking to become safety inspectors for motor vehicles.

The course covers regulations and test inspection procedures and is taught to insure that the student understands the rules and regulations, can inspect a vehicle properly, and can successfully pass qualification exams for certification as a safety inspector at a licensed inspection station.

Advance registration and payment of $71 are required by calling (336) 386-3618.

• Three Collision Repair and Refinishing classes will be offered in January, too. Students can choose to meet Jan. 8 through May 2 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon or meet Jan. 9 through May 3 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon or 6 to 10 p.m.

The course prepares individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, reconstruct and finish automobile bodies, fenders and external features. All classes will be held in the Auto Body Shop in Building B at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Advance registration and payment of $183 are required. Call (336) 386-3618 for more information.

• Independent automotive dealers seeking license renewal per requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles can enroll in the six-hour Motor Vehicle Dealer – Renewal class Surry is offering Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room YA-217 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

Cost of attendance is $71. Advance registration is required by calling (336) 386-3580.

• In the Auto N.C. OBD II Emissions Inspection class SCC is offering, students can learn the skills necessary to receive their Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection initial certification or renew their license. The class will meet Monday, Jan. 22 and Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room V-113 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Advance registration and payment of $71 are required. Call (336) 386-3618 for more information.