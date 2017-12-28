Posted on by

SCC holds practical nursing graduation


Practical nursing graduates from SCC include, from left, front row, Bridget Mash of West Jefferson, B. Saige Lamm of Elkin, Brancey Johnson of Mount Airy, Samantha Hincher of Thurmond, Marina Luvianos of Dobson; back row, Casey Hash of Sparta, James Lausch Jr. of State Road, Robert Lamb of Sparta, Shelby Heath of Mount Airy, Jennia Turney of Pinnacle and Brandi Felts of Pinnacle.


Courtesy of Tilley’s Photography Studio

DOBSON — Eleven students recently graduated as Practical Nurses from Surry Community College.

The Nursing Pinning and Graduation Ceremony was held Dec. 14 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on SCC’s campus in Dobson.

The PN Fall 2017 graduates are: Brandi Felts of Pinnacle, Casey Hash of Sparta, Shelby Heath of Mount Airy, Samantha Hincher of Thurmond, Brancey Johnson of Mount Airy, Robert Lamb of Sparta, B. Saige Lamm of Elkin, James Lausch, Jr. of State Road, Marina Luvianos of Dobson, Bridget Mash of West Jefferson and Jennia Turney of Pinnacle.

SCC’s Practical Nursing curriculum prepares individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to provide nursing care to both children and adults over the course of three semesters. Upon completion, graduates are well prepared and eligible to apply to take the NCLEX-PN. Liscened Practical Nursing (LPN) employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation and home health care facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices. The average annual salary for a LPN is approximately $41,920, according to the college.

For more information about the nursing program, contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson at (336) 386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu.

