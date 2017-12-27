Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Edmundo Chamu, of Snow Hill Church Lane, Dobson, reported a break-in of his home on Dec. 14. Between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., he said, a person broke in and stole his jewelry collection.

This included eight gold necklaces ($2,000), 10 gold rings ($400), three Guess men’s watches ($500), a gold Fossil men’s watch ($200), a Guess women’s watch ($180), another gold women’s watch ($200), $150 in assorted U.S. coins, and a pillow case.

• Marjoire Jessup Simmons, of Cleo Cain Road in Pilot Mountain, reported a larceny at her home Dec. 8. She said that sometime in the prior two days some unknown person stole the four wheels and tires for a 1995 Toyota Tacoma LX, valued at $800.

• Tina Marie McCraw and Donna Marie Vasquez Rios, both of Old Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Dec. 12. They said that between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that day a person broke in and stole several items. These included an LG flat-screen TV ($100), RCA table ($70), black purse and belongings ($50), Roku TV box ($50) and a box of miscellaneous electronics ($200).

A possible suspect was listed as a 56-year-old white male, but the case report was listed as still under further investigation.

• Laura York Bottoms, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, reported a theft on Dec. 14. She said sometime in the prior two days a person stole several items including a .38-calibre handgun ($400), a “sister love” necklace ($200), gold “duke” necklace ($200), gold necklace with a heart in the center ($200), gold ring with a heart in the center ($200), earring holder ($20), gold locket ($100) and about $10 in loose change. The next day, she contacted authorities to add that her 32-inch TV and a surround-sound stereo system also were missing. Listed as damaged were two doors.

• Edwin Dean Beal and Donna Chandler Beal, of Hillsville, Virginia, reported the theft of their truck while in the city Dec. 14. Around 12:20 p.m., they said, they were in a parking lot on West Pine Street when someone drove off in their 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 ($6,000). A possible suspect was listed as a 43-year-old white male, but the case was listed as under further investigation.

• David Lee Johnson and Rhonda Kay Johnson, of Kyles Corner Trail, Pilot Mountain, reported a break-in of an outbuilding and truck on Dec. 15. Between 1-7 a.m. that day, they said, someone broke into the building and entered their 2003 Chevy Silverado truck. Taken from the building and truck were a Glock .22-caliber pistol ($300), Remington .270-calibre rifle ($400), a Bushnell 4x12x50 scope ($250) and a bucket of miscellaneous tools.

• Timothy James Bledsoe, of King, reported a stolen truck while in Ararat Dec. 15. He said between Dec. 9-15 someone stole a 1995 Ford F-150 LGT ($20,000) from the lot of Corder Trucking.

• Mike Phillip Simmons, of Ararat, reported a break-in at another dwelling in Ararat on Dec. 15. Between 6 p.m. the night before and noon that day, someone entered a home on Veterans Lane and stole a monitor heater ($1,000) and a stove ($500). A possible suspect was listed as a 36-year-old white maile, but the case was listed as still under further investigation.

• Jennifer Anne Robinson, of Joe Layne Mill Road, Elkin, reported the theft of an ATV Dec. 17. She said sometime between Dec. 9-17 someone took a Honda CRS 230F ($2,500) from the residence.