Mount Airy Police Reports

• Property valued at $800, identified as a Fieldpiece digital scale and a Porter miscellaneous power tool kit, has been stolen from a vehicle in the city, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The crime was discovered on Dec. 19, which involved entry to an unlocked 2016 Nissan van while it was parked at 2100 Rockford St. The victim of the theft is Howard Ernest Lewis II of Franklinville in Randolph County.

• Also on Dec. 19, police were told that a homemade car trailer valued at $3,500 had been stolen from the yard of owner Ralph East Jr. on Surry Avenue, including the license plate of the red dual-axle trailer, number AB40886.

• Sherri Lynn Smith, 39, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on a warrant for a felony charge of attempting to obtain property by false pretense after police encountered her during a traffic stop on South Main Street on Dec. 16. That offense, in addition to a misdemeanor larceny violation — with no details listed for either — had been issued against Smith in Forsyth County on Dec. 15, and she also was the subject of a Nov. 20 order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County.

At the time of her arrest, Smith additionally was cited on charges of speeding, no operator’s license, no insurance, failing to register a vehicle, bearing a fictitious tag and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 22.

• Carlos Daniel Garcia, 18, of 139 Brookdell Lane, was arrested on two felony charges — possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver — on Dec. 9. Those violations involved the alleged discovery of 8.2 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines, Garcia also was served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

He was encountered during a civil disturbance investigation on West Lebanon Street, sitting behind the wheel of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup. After he was taken into custody on the order for arrest and transported to the Surry County Jail, meth allegedly was located in a cigarette pack from a pants leg of Garcia, who was held under a $10,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 12.