City garbage collections resume Wednesday

Mount Airy residents who might desire to be rid for good of discarded Christmas gift wrapping or other refuse must wait until Wednesday, due to the holiday’s effect on Tuesday’s city sanitation schedules.

The normal Tuesday residential pickups will not occur as a result.

Instead, residential garbage routes usually run on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, curbside only.

The Wednesday route is to be run then, also, curbside only.

Another change has involved the elimination of commercial and industrial garbage routes for Monday and Tuesday due to the holiday, along with Monday yard waste collections.

City offices will reopen Wednesday after being closed two days.